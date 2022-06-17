Britton Wilson harnessed quiet confidence en route to NCAA hurdles championship

At the conclusion of the women’s 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships this past Saturday, a race official walked up to Britton Wilson, the former Mills Godwin star now competing for the University of Arkansas.

He had a gift, something that would commemorate this moment in time for Wilson — a blank cartridge from the gun he used to start the event.

“It was really special because he shook my hand and said, ‘You can’t buy this from a concession stand,’” Wilson said. “Then we both laughed.”

It wasn’t the prize she expected to earn when she embarked for Eugene, Ore., but she plans to frame it or find some other way to display it — possibly next to her national championship trophy.

Wilson’s run to a title lasted 53.86 seconds amid a rainy day at University of Oregon’s historic Hayward Field. It was the culmination of a breakout year for Wilson, whose raw talent transformed into record-breaking dominance with the Razorbacks.

Wilson, a four-time All-Metro honoree at Godwin, joined Arkansas last year, looking to find her way after a difficult start to her career at Tennessee. It took time, but the soft-spoken sprinter bought into the program in Fayetteville, Ark., particularly under the tutelage of associate head coach Chris Johnson.

“She and Chris just have this magical relationship, in the respect of, she is incredibly coachable,” said Lance Harter, the head coach for the women’s team at Arkansas. “He’s got a vision. … It’s really fun to watch Britton because she kind of struggled last year. The formula didn’t work. But obviously we’ve got a formula that is really paying dividends, to say the least.”

The combination of focusing on her mental health — she detailed the struggles she went through when deciding to transfer with the Times-Dispatch in May — and refining her craft with Johnson was part of that winning formula for Wilson.

Since March, she anchored Arkansas’ national championship 4x400-relay team at the NCAA indoor championships, tore through school and meet records at the Texas Relays and charged to multiple titles at the SEC championships.

Wilson’s quiet, unassuming approach persisted throughout this torrid run of success, but her confidence was bursting like never before. Harter said every meet she’s relaxed and comfortable, never showing signs of jitters or nervousness, and it’s made her an invaluable teammate.

“She’s the consummate dream for any coach. … She’s just got such a great perspective and such a great demeanor about herself,” Harter said. “It’s almost like an aura, it really just gives confidence to anybody that’s a teammate. She just gives you that confidence, ‘We can do this together.’”

With the tight schedule of the NCAA meet in Oregon, Wilson passed on competing in the 400 meters final and committed to chasing the 400-meter hurdles title. Even as she walked up to the starting blocks, Wilson was unfazed by the moment, trusting her training and knowing she belonged.

By the time Wilson reached the final straightaway, she was several strides ahead of Florida’s Anna Hall, who ended up winning the NCAA heptathlon title.

Wilson’s first instinct upon crossing the finish line was checking her time.

“I kind of had to come back to earth and realize, ‘You won, you did it,’” Wilson said.

Wilson gave a big hug to Florida’s Vanessa Watson, one of her best friends and teammates from Tennessee who finished seventh in the race. She found her dad jumping and cheering in the crowd, and she began her celebratory interview with ESPN’s John Anderson saying she had to get ready to FaceTime her mom, who was watching back at home.

“That was a really special moment,” she said.

As a high schooler breaking into the national spotlight, Wilson was challenged with races against some of the most talented athletes in America. As a sophomore, Wilson shared the same track as Sydney McLaughlin, then a senior whom Wilson and other young sprinters looked up to as the model for success. Since then, McLaughlin has won an Olympic gold medal and set the world record in the 400-meter hurdles.

Next week, Wilson will be returning to Hayward Field in Oregon for the 2022 USATF outdoor championships. She will once again be racing against McLaughlin, this time as an NCAA champion looking to make yet another leap in her impressive career as a member of the U.S. national team.

It’s a full-circle journey for Wilson with one conclusion, regardless of the result: she belongs.