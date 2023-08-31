CHARLOTTESVILLE – There have only been a handful of games played so far this season, but ESPN college football play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore believes the most impressive act of the year has already taken place.

“Mike Hollins has already been the biggest winner in college football,” the veteran broadcaster said this week.

Tessitore will be on the call Saturday at noon on ABC when Virginia plays No. 12 Tennessee in Nashville, the Cavaliers’ first game since the November on-campus shooting that killed three players – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry – and seriously injured Hollins.

As he and his team – including analyst Jesse Palmer, sideline reporter Katie George and the entire production staff – prepare for the game, Tessitore said they understand the significance of the moment and the importance of their broadcast. While the UVa and Charlottesville communities have been healing for the past nine months, this will be their return to the national spotlight.

“For most of America, this is the first time they’re going back to that place,” Tessitore said. “They’re remembering what happened, the effect of it. Now, they’re getting to see young men and a university and a community that’s worked very hard to move forward, while balancing still remembering D’Sean, and Devin and Lavel.”

Hollins’ story, his recovery from the shooting and his decision to return to the football field, figure to be front-and-center in Saturday’s broadcast. While the announcers will document all the ways the UVa team and fans honor the victims, including Suderian Harrison and Will Bettridge’s choice to wear the jersey numbers of Davis (1) and Perry (41), Tessitore said Hollins’ story perfectly encapsulates Virginia’s resilience.

“Mike, I think, is the embodiment of moving forward,” Tessitore said of the senior running back. “He represents so much.”

Locally, that’s how Tony Covington will approach his role as the UVa radio color commentator Saturday.

“The grief that I felt, the loss that I felt and then the outpouring for and the celebration of those three young men, I think that helped me move forward,” said Covington, who played at Virginia from 1987-1990. “As we roll into this season, my thoughts are, I want to always make sure that we honor the victims. But just like Mike Hollins wanted to come back to finish what he started, for us as broadcasters and me specially, being an alum, who lost his brothers as well, I roll into it thinking, I want to honor them but I have a job to do. The best way I can honor them is to pay my respects but do the best job I can do to honor them.”

In Tessitore, ESPN has tapped an ideal broadcaster for the task, and not just because the versatile 1993 Boston College graduate has spent the past 20 years calling college and NFL football, boxing and horse racing for national audiences.

Tessitore has a daughter at UVa, a member of the school’s squash team. On Nov. 13, the day of the shooting, he and his wife were there, having taken in a match.

“Our story is not unlike thousands of people in the UVa community that night. Everybody in Charlottesville that night was gripped with terror and concern until 11 o’clock the next morning,” Tessitore said. “I do think that being a parent to a UVa student athlete and being somebody who was in Charlottesville on that day, on that night, and the next day, allows me to make sure I have the proper tone and context. This is about D’Sean, Devin, Lavel and Mike, in my eyes, and the community overcoming it. But I do feel I’m uniquely equipped to be the broadcaster on ABC to have this assignment only in that I’m one of you. I lived through those 36 hours.”

Broadcasting a game with this type of story surrounding it can be challenging. Virginia Tech radio announcer Bill Roth understands that, having called both the Hokies’ first game after a campus shooting in Blacksburg killed 32 people, and last year’s ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Fla., Mississippi State’s first game after the death of coach Mike Leach.

“You have to be incredibly sympathetic to the viewer and listener,” Roth said. “That’s the most important thing.”

Roth said, in both instances, the bigger storylines were unavoidable – at Virginia Tech, the number 32 was all over the stadium, as were balloons. In Tampa, both teams lined up in Leach-inspired formations and took delay of game penalties on their first plays, and the stadium itself has a pirate ship. Leach’s nickname was “The Pirate.”

Roth even wrote himself notes going into both games about how he wanted to talk about the sensitive topics.

For the Virginia Tech game, Roth had the added challenge of managing his own emotions. As a longtime member of the Blacksburg community, the shooting tragedy impacted him on a deeply personal level.

“It was very similar to what Virginia’s players and fans will go through this week,” Roth said. “It becomes therapeutic to get back out there, to be together, to play, to compete. It was a great house of healing for everyone.”

Technically, there will be challenges for Saturday’s ABC broadcast, as well. Tessitore said that, while language dealing with violence and guns are commonplace in football, they won’t be appropriate Saturday.

“So many analogies are based on things dealing specifically with guns. How we describe formations, how we describe a quarterback’s quick release, how we describe accuracy,” he said. “There are so many words that are common to football that are common to shooting. And I don’t want to step in that place.”

Similarly, broadcasters frequently share anecdotes during the run of play, but Tessitore said – especially with how quickly Tennessee moves between snaps – he and his team will be acutely aware of when to tackle their more weighty discussions related to the shooting.

Those topics will be touched on coming in and out of commercial breaks and during other stoppages, when the broadcasters don’t face the risk of running up against the play clock.

“You’re not mixing a Mike Hollins foundational story into game play, other than when he carries the ball,” Tessitore said. “We don’t want to take any misstep of not giving it the space that it deserves. That is very challenging to do, but we will do it.”

And Hollins’ story will be the perfect vehicle to turn the somber events of November into a story of September triumph.

“A true champion is not defined by his knockouts. He’s defined by his ability to get up off the mat,” Tessitore said. “I am more impressed by Mike Hollins simply making a decision to put on a helmet and shoulder pads again and step on a field in spring practice than I am of any 5-star who signed a million dollar NIL [deal], of Caleb Williams potentially winning back-to-back Heisman trophies. It takes more grit, determination and resolve for Mike Hollins to step on a football field than it takes for any skill or incredible ability of any player I will broadcast this year to step on a football field. He already is a winner.”