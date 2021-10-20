Broken jaw led Glen Allen's Randy Atkins to VMI press box. He's been there 46 years.

He decided not to return to football, went out for the Keydets baseball team, and was cut. Atkins learned the team needed a manager, and he kept the baseball scorebook. In 1976, Atkins began working with the VMI football broadcast team as a spotter, stat man, and information-feeder.

After Atkins graduated in 1979, “I wanted to keep doing it,” he said.

He missed a game to attend a wedding. He missed road games one year so he could watch his son’s youth-league football participation, and one because of his mother’s 75th birthday celebration, and a few other games since 1976, but not that many.

Sometimes Atkins travels with the team by bus or plane, but usually he drives. Last weekend, he drove when the Keydets played at Mercer, located in Macon, Ga. VMI subsidizes Atkins’ lodging during road trips. He pays for gas.

When VMI announces its football schedule each spring, Atkins begins conducting research on Keydets’ opponents.

“I love sports. I’m pretty good with numbers. And when I make a commitment, I just want to keep doing it,” Atkins said of his dedication to VMI athletics.