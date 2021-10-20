Broken jaw led Glen Allen's Randy Atkins to VMI press box. He's been there 46 years.

Randy Atkins planned to be involved with VMI football for four years. It’s been 46 and counting.
Atkins, a Glen Allen resident who graduated from VMI in 1979, has been the Keydets’ trusted statistician at home and road football games since 1976.
Atkins, 64, provides radio and TV talent at Keydets football games with stats and other information.
“I don’t know what I’d do without him,” said Wade Branner, the radio voice of the Keydets since 1987 and the school's associate athletic director of communications.
When VMI at home plays in the Southern Conference game of the week and the league televises the contest, the crew without exception requests that Atkins joins their operation for the day, according to Branner.
“I always oblige because I know what a difference it makes in the broadcast,” said Branner, a member of VMI’s sports information department since 1983 and the school’s sports information director since 1992. “The amount of info he can provide on a moment’s notice is just remarkable. And he’s done it all through the years. It’s just so reassuring to have him in the booth because you know you have a pretty good chance to have a good broadcast if he’s in there.”
Atkins, who works in construction services, also helps with University of Richmond TV broadcasts of Spiders home basketball games.
This all started because of a broken jaw.
While playing summer-league baseball following his senior year at Hermitage High, Atkins broke his jaw in an on-field collision. Atkins, who was a 6-foot-2, 220-pound defensive tackle at that point, lost a substantial amount of weight and was not physically able to begin practicing football with the Keydets when he arrived as a freshman.
“Basically, I just love sports, and I wanted to do something,” said Atkins.
He visited former VMI director of athletics Tom Joynes and asked about the possibility of filling some role in Joynes’ department. Joynes advised Atkins to check with the sports information office, where Atkins was asked if he could handle statistics.
Responded Atkins: “I’ve kept a baseball scorebook. I’ve played basketball, football, baseball. I’m willing to do anything.”
Atkins first duty was keeping Keydets basketball stats for a small stipend, and he stepped into the golden era of VMI basketball. The Keydets won back-to-back Southern Conference championships, with the 1976 team advancing to within one game of the Final Four, and the 1977 team making it to the Sweet 16.
“I got to tag along on a lot of the away games and would keep the [VMI] scorebook next to the official scorer,” said Atkins.
He decided not to return to football, went out for the Keydets baseball team, and was cut. Atkins learned the team needed a manager, and he kept the baseball scorebook. In 1976, Atkins began working with the VMI football broadcast team as a spotter, stat man, and information-feeder.
After Atkins graduated in 1979, “I wanted to keep doing it,” he said.
He missed a game to attend a wedding. He missed road games one year so he could watch his son’s youth-league football participation, and one because of his mother’s 75th birthday celebration, and a few other games since 1976, but not that many.
Sometimes Atkins travels with the team by bus or plane, but usually he drives. Last weekend, he drove when the Keydets played at Mercer, located in Macon, Ga. VMI subsidizes Atkins’ lodging during road trips. He pays for gas.
When VMI announces its football schedule each spring, Atkins begins conducting research on Keydets’ opponents.
“I love sports. I’m pretty good with numbers. And when I make a commitment, I just want to keep doing it,” Atkins said of his dedication to VMI athletics.
His first goal was stick with it until the Keydets made the FCS playoffs. They did during the 2021 spring-semester season. Atkins reset his goal: he wants to continue in his stat capacity for 50 years.
Atkins’ wife since 1981, Robin, in recent years has joined Atkins on his weekend trips and also helps the VMI stat operation by tracking player participation. Atkins’ daughter, Meghan, for years has helped with UR stats in football and basketball.
