Brotherhood kept All-American linebacker Stone Snyder (Monacan High) at VMI

The Keydets prevailed in close games – 14-13 over Furman, 38-37 in OT at Samford, 36-31 at Wofford – that had so often gone the other way in previous seasons. Attention to detail mattered, according to Snyder. Herres noted improved camaraderie and unselfishness among Keydets. And now, they head into a new season with winning momentum for the first time in decades.

“I feel like the first day of [summer] camp, it felt like we just picked right back up where we left off in JMU week. It was only a few months ago, obviously,” said Snyder, a 6-foot-3 225-pounder who averaged 11 tackles and had eight sacks during the spring-semester season. “We feel like we have that rhythm going. We have chemistry, a lot of returning starters, experience.”

Part of the preseason acclimation process at VMI this year is learning to deal with the spring success and national recognition that accompanied the Keydets’ rise in the SoCon and FCS.

“We have to kind of put it in the past now … We have to just move on. We have the same goals this year, bigger goals this year,” said Herres, a 6-4 211-pounder from Easton, Pa., who averaged 122.2 receiving yards with eight touchdowns during the spring-semester season. “But I definitely think last [season] is going to help give us a foundation to build on. I’m excited for what’s to come.”