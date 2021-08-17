Brotherhood kept All-American linebacker Stone Snyder (Monacan High) at VMI

VMI linebacker Stone Snyder, from Monacan High, was a spring-season consensus FCS All-American with two years of eligibility remaining. He could have bid adieu to Lexington and the no-frills existence of a VMI cadet, entered the transfer portal, and found a more comfortable lifestyle at another school.
Snyder said he didn’t consider a move.
“When I committed here, I made a promise to myself that I’m going to finish it. I’m going to get the degree,” said Snyder, third in voting for the spring-season Buck Buchanan Award, given annually to the top FCS defensive player. “And this school is different than other schools. You make actual brothers for life. Everyone always says that, but your teammates here are your brothers, and I’m not going to leave them.
“I never even thought about it.”
The Keydets won the Southern Conference spring title, their first football championship since 1977, and made their inaugural appearance in the FCS playoffs. VMI finished 6-2, its first winning record since 1981, falling 31-24 at James Madison in the opening round of the postseason.
The returns of Snyder, the SoCon defensive player of the year, and senior receiver Jakob Herres, the league’s offensive player of the year, as well as sophomore quarterback Seth Morgan give Keydets supporters reasons to believe VMI’s success may not be a one-shot achievement accomplished in a condensed and irregular spring-semester season conducted during a pandemic.
The Keydets prevailed in close games – 14-13 over Furman, 38-37 in OT at Samford, 36-31 at Wofford – that had so often gone the other way in previous seasons. Attention to detail mattered, according to Snyder. Herres noted improved camaraderie and unselfishness among Keydets. And now, they head into a new season with winning momentum for the first time in decades.
“I feel like the first day of [summer] camp, it felt like we just picked right back up where we left off in JMU week. It was only a few months ago, obviously,” said Snyder, a 6-foot-3 225-pounder who averaged 11 tackles and had eight sacks during the spring-semester season. “We feel like we have that rhythm going. We have chemistry, a lot of returning starters, experience.”
Part of the preseason acclimation process at VMI this year is learning to deal with the spring success and national recognition that accompanied the Keydets’ rise in the SoCon and FCS.
“We have to kind of put it in the past now … We have to just move on. We have the same goals this year, bigger goals this year,” said Herres, a 6-4 211-pounder from Easton, Pa., who averaged 122.2 receiving yards with eight touchdowns during the spring-semester season. “But I definitely think last [season] is going to help give us a foundation to build on. I’m excited for what’s to come.”
Coach Scott Wachenheim, entering his seventh season after being named national FCS spring coach of the year, senses a more confident group than prior seasons, “because they’ve seen themselves make plays,” he said. On the recruiting front, the spring success “maybe has made people listen to us more,” said Wachenheim.
Notes: VMI, picked to finish third in the SoCon preseason coaches’ poll, opens at home against non-scholarship Davidson on Sept. 4 … Wachenheim said he would be interested in the Keydets meeting William & Mary and Richmond in future years. VMI last played UR in 2015, and W&M in 2011. The Keydets and Spiders have met 90 times, and VMI has played W&M 88 times.
“I’ve brought it up for years … I think a lot of fans would love to see us play and we sure do a lot of recruiting in Virginia Beach and the Richmond area,” said Wachenheim, who added that he has not had input in scheduling, but might moving forward.
