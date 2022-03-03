Bubble banter: Here's where bracketologists place VCU heading into regular-season finale

VCU, in a hurry, has played itself from just beyond reach of the NCAA tournament bubble to a seat squarely on that bubble.

That’s what eight straight wins can do, the Rams putting themselves in position to perhaps grab an at-large bid for the second season in a row — and a third at-large bid in coach Mike Rhoades’ head coaching tenure.

But the only thing that feels certain is that VCU still has some work to do. Winning at least a game in next week’s Atlantic 10 tournament seems like a prerequisite, to bring a shot at that bid to reality.

The Rams, first, close out the regular season at Saint Louis on Saturday afternoon. They currently sit No. 48 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, the Atlantic 10’s second-highest team, behind Davidson (No. 43). Saturday is a Quadrant 1 opportunity for VCU, with the Billikens No. 63 in the NET. The Rams are currently 2-2 in such games, the most valuable for their resume (wins at Dayton and Davidson, and losses to Baylor and Connecticut).

Heading into the final weekend of the regular season, here’s a look at where bracketologists peg VCU, as of Thursday morning.

VCU had been hanging in a group of teams ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi considered outside of the first eight teams that could find themselves out of the tournament field — a “next, next” four out. But after VCU beat St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night, Lunardi shifted the Rams into his “next four out” — still not in the field of 68 but closer to breaking through.

Lunardi included Virginia Tech, Dayton and Florida with VCU in the next four out. His “first four out” includes Loyola Chicago, BYU, SMU and Oregon.

Davidson would grab the Atlantic 10’s automatic bid in this bracket, a No. 10 seed with a matchup against Iowa.

In a bracket updated on Thursday morning, CBS’ Jerry Palm has VCU in the field of 68, a No. 12 seed in the First Four. The Rams would face Florida in Dayton, with the winner moving on to play Texas as part of the West Regional.

Davidson is the automatic qualifier, a No. 9 seed facing Boise State.

Patrick Stevens has VCU in the field, in a projection that was published on Tuesday morning. The Rams would be a No. 11 seed in his bracket, with a matchup against No. 6 Ohio State in the first round in Pittsburgh.

Davidson is the A-10’s automatic bid here, as a No. 9 seed facing No. 8 Colorado State.

Bleacher Report tabbed VCU as the very first team on the outside of the Dance, in a projection from Tuesday. Ahead of the Rams, as the last team in the field, was Indiana. But the Hoosiers fell to Rutgers in their home finale on Wednesday.

Davidson, the A-10’s automatic qualifier here, would be a No. 9 seed playing Murray State.

In SI’s most recent bracket, which came on Tuesday, VCU was in the first four out with BYU, SMU and Oregon. Davidson would be the league’s automatic bid, a No. 9 seed facing Boise State.