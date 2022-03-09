Bubble watch: VCU still right in running for at-large bid heading into A-10 tournament

VCU coach Mike Rhoades prefaced that he wasn’t begging. But when he was asked about NCAA tournament bubble on Monday, he stated the Rams’ case.

He listed their strong strength of schedule — which ESPN ranks 74th in the country and which KenPom.com ranks 82nd, both marks the best among Atlantic 10 teams. He mentioned, within that strong overall strength of schedule, VCU’s tough A-10 slate, one KenPom.com tabs as second-strongest of the league’s 14 teams, behind Duquesne’s. And that the Rams still finished tied for second, with a 14-4 A-10 record.

And he mentioned VCU’s 21-8 overall record.

All of that has the Rams still squarely on the NCAA tournament bubble heading into the A-10 tournament, even after their loss at Saint Louis on Saturday, to close the regular season.

As Rhoades also said, it seems VCU would still have some work to do in the A-10 tournament if the Rams are to find themselves on the preferred side of the bubble for at-large bid consideration come Selection Sunday. But here is where bracketologists have VCU heading into its Friday tournament game.

VCU stood pat in Joe Lunardi’s projection coming off Saturday’s result in St. Louis. Lunardi has the Rams in his group of four teams that he believes will be the “next four out” — so still among a group of eight teams sitting close to a possible at-large bid, but not among the four closest. With VCU in the next four out are Virginia, Florida and Texas A&M.

In Lunardi’s “first four out” are Dayton, Virginia Tech, Indiana and BYU. The lone A-10 team in his bracket is Davidson, as the automatic qualifier — a No. 11 seed facing Iowa in the first round.

In a bracket published on NCAA.com on Tuesday, analyst Andy Katz moved the Rams up from the first four out — where he had them last week — to inside of the field, with an at-large bid. As he noted, it’s the first time he’s given an at-large bid to an A-10 team since a projection he published in January.

Katz has VCU ranked 48th overall in his field of 68 — a No. 12 seed facing Indiana in the First Four for a shot at No. 5 seed Connecticut, a team VCU took to overtime in the Battle 4 Atlantis in November.

Davidson has the A-10’s automatic bid here, a No. 11 seed with a matchup against Iowa.

VCU slipped from a No. 11 seed, to a No. 12 seed in the First Four, in Patrick Stevens’ latest projections after the loss at Saint Louis. But Stevens believes a record in true road games that still stands at 9-2 will carry weight for the Rams.

In the First Four in Stevens’ bracket, VCU would play Oregon for a matchup with UConn. Davidson would get the automatic bid, a No. 10 seed facing Ohio State.

The Rams were previously in Sports Illustrated’s first four out, but in a new bracket released on Tuesday, have moved up to the First Four — a No. 12 seed facing SMU for a first-round matchup against Saint Mary’s.

Davidson, as the A-10’s automatic qualifier, would be a No. 10 seed playing USC first.

In this bracket, Kerry Miller has VCU as the very first team on the outside of the field. He cited the Rams’ 2-6 record against teams in the top 75 of the NET rankings (wins against Davidson and Dayton, losses to Davidson, Dayton, Baylor, UConn, Chattanooga and Saint Louis). He believes anything short of making the A-10 title game will leave the Rams outside of the tournament picture.

Davison gets the automatic bid here, a No. 11 seed playing LSU in the first round.

Jerry Palm projects VCU as part of his first four out, with Wake Forest, Florida and Indiana. The Rams were previously part of Palm’s First Four, a No. 12 seed.

Davidson is the automatic qualifier out of the A-10 in this bracket, a No. 10 seed facing Seton Hall in the first round.

VCU is in the first four out in USA Today's projection, with Dayton, BYU and Indiana. Davidson would be a No. 10 seed with the automatic bid, facing Colorado State.

The Athletic’s Brian Bennett pegs VCU in his next four out, with Virginia Tech, Dayton and Texas A&M. His first four out includes BYU, Florida, Indiana and Oklahoma.

Here, Davidson would be in the field out of the A-10, facing Marquette in the first round.