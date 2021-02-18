Buoyed by experience, VCU baseball still has plenty to learn about itself heading into 2021 season

Don’t let the winter weather fool you — VCU baseball is almost back.
After last year’s blip of a season, cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rams are about to embark on their 2021 season, starting with a three-game series at UNC Wilmington that begins Saturday.
The time since last season has left VCU, and other programs, in an interesting spot with play restarting. On one hand is the experience back, because of seniors who took advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to them by the NCAA following their truncated 2020 campaign. On the other hand is the unknown.
Rams baseball coach Shawn Stiffler said, including offseason intrasquad scrimmages, his team hasn’t played three games in a row since last March, before the shutdown. So he hasn’t been able to see his team operate in a consistent rhythm yet.
So what the beginning product looks like is something that is still yet to be fully discovered heading into first pitch at 2 p.m. Saturday.
"I do think, mentally, we're ready to go,” Stiffler said. “I think the guys have done a great job getting their bodies in a great place. But just being out at the ballpark from noon until 6 p.m. for three or four consecutive days is going to be that first challenge we have to get through."
VCU was getting set for a weekend series against Iona last March when the remainder of its season, 39 games, was canceled. The Rams went 9-8 in the abbreviated year.
That wasn’t an ample sample size to gauge much off of, so they mostly wiped the slate clean in preparation for this season. Though there were some encouraging things Stiffler saw.
One was the production of left fielder Brandon Henson. Henson was batting .321 with team highs of six home runs and 17 total runs driven in across 15 games. Also right-hander Michael Dailey, who had a 2.28 ERA in six starts after returning from Tommy John surgery. And first baseman/third baseman Steven Carpenter, a former New Kent standout, who was batting a team-high .393 with 16 RBIs in 17 games.
Carpenter, Dailey and Henson are three of five seniors VCU has who came back for another year, joining catcher Josh Simon and second baseman Andrew Puglielli. Stiffler said they've been very steady in the run-up to the season, and great leaders, too.
The swath of experience the Rams have, led by the returning seniors, is coexisting with the 17 freshmen they brought in, who may have to wait their turn a tad longer. Stiffler said it’s going to take a bit of time to figure out the best blend of young and old as VCU moves through the season.
But one of the roles the young pieces can play is in creating competition within the roster. And, in the Rams’ intrasquad work, Stiffler has seen competition all over the field.
What Stiffler views as the strength of the team at this point is how deep the lineup can be. It’s going to be well balanced, he said, and added that he believes it’ll be anchored by third baseman Tyler Locklear. Stiffler said Locklear has as much power and hitting ability as anyone he’s ever coached.
“It's one of there's lineups where it's like one through eight or nine you really have somebody that you're going to have to compete very hard to get out,” Stiffler said.
Several veteran pitching arms could be a boon, too, paced by Dailey and right-hander Justin Sorokowski, a former standout at what’s now Mechanicsville High School.
What Stiffler wants to see the Rams improve on the most is infield defense — two seniors they did lose were second baseman Paul Witt and shortstop Brett Norwood, who signed with the Nationals and Marlins organizations, respectively.
While VCU is going out to win its first games, Stiffler also acknowledged that the Rams will have to use the matchups to get their legs under them a bit, too, after the unconventional offseason. But their veteran pieces could make that process go more quickly.
They’ll see starting Saturday.
“Really like the group,” Stiffler said. “We got an older group, so does everybody else in the country, just because of a lot of the seniors coming back.
“But I think that's going to make for some very good baseball games and some great competition.”
