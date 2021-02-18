Buoyed by experience, VCU baseball still has plenty to learn about itself heading into 2021 season

That wasn’t an ample sample size to gauge much off of, so they mostly wiped the slate clean in preparation for this season. Though there were some encouraging things Stiffler saw.

One was the production of left fielder Brandon Henson. Henson was batting .321 with team highs of six home runs and 17 total runs driven in across 15 games. Also right-hander Michael Dailey, who had a 2.28 ERA in six starts after returning from Tommy John surgery. And first baseman/third baseman Steven Carpenter, a former New Kent standout, who was batting a team-high .393 with 16 RBIs in 17 games.

Carpenter, Dailey and Henson are three of five seniors VCU has who came back for another year, joining catcher Josh Simon and second baseman Andrew Puglielli. Stiffler said they've been very steady in the run-up to the season, and great leaders, too.

The swath of experience the Rams have, led by the returning seniors, is coexisting with the 17 freshmen they brought in, who may have to wait their turn a tad longer. Stiffler said it’s going to take a bit of time to figure out the best blend of young and old as VCU moves through the season.

But one of the roles the young pieces can play is in creating competition within the roster. And, in the Rams’ intrasquad work, Stiffler has seen competition all over the field.