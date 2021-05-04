Busy, short week underway for James Madison ahead of FCS semifinal game at Sam Houston

“Really the goal right now as a staff and players, too, is to make the most of every minute and every hour in terms of preparing to get ourselves ready for this game on a short week,” Cignetti said.

JMU, in recent years, has put itself in positions in which it hasn’t had to travel much in the playoffs. In 2017 and 2019, the team had home-field advantage through the semifinals, but fell in the title game both seasons.

The Dukes fell on the road at Colgate in the second round of the 2018 playoffs. So their last win away from Bridgeforth Stadium in the playoffs was at North Dakota State in the 2016 semifinals, before a win over Youngstown State in neutral Frisco, Texas, in that year’s championship game.

Asked what road playoff success takes, Cignetti said great preparation. It’ll be preparation on a condensed timeline this week.

“We got to do a good job with practice, balancing keeping the guys fresh with getting the reps that we need to get done to go down there and play our best game,” Cignetti said.

Sam Houston (8-0), after its win Sunday, is now 15-0 all time in home playoff games. The Bearkats’ and Dukes’ (7-0) lone previous matchup was in the quarterfinals of the 2016 playoffs, a 65-7 JMU victory.