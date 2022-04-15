Busy spring of recruiting is unfolding for VCU men's basketball

As VCU’s Brent Scott chatted in a Wednesday morning interview, his phone continued to provide him regular updates on new players across the country entering the transfer portal.

“I mean it's coming across your phone every minute,” said Scott, a VCU men’s basketball assistant coach, and the program’s recruiting coordinator.

Monitoring the ever-increasing list of names in the transfer portal — according to the site verbalcommits.com, 1,357 players have entered the transfer portal so far this year, as of Friday morning — is an every-day task for the Rams’ coaching staff.

And the evaluation of high school prospects, both for the present and the future, continues to roll on, too.

It’s all part of a busy spring for VCU’s staff, as they eye newcomers to fill spots opened by transfers out, scout for players who could be part of freshman classes in the coming years and continue to work with the Rams’ returners, as the offseason unfolds.

And the recruiting piece is heating up — the Rams’ coaches, with their peers across the country, were on the road last weekend for the first evaluation period of the spring, scouting high school talent on the three major shoe-company AAU circuits. A second evaluation period is coming up later this month.

"That's just kind of the challenge of college basketball now, because you're out looking at guys for the future, but you also must address your current situation with your team,” Scott said. “So you got to find a balance of finding guys that's going to help us next year, but also targeting guys for the future.”

The Rams, in the fall, signed two incoming freshmen for their 2022 class — wing Alphonzo Billips out of Varina and forward Christian Fermin out of Pocono Mountain West High School in Pocono Summit, Pa. That, for the time being, filled the two scholarships VCU was set to have available, opened by seniors Vince Williams Jr. and KeShawn Curry.

But, the week following VCU’s loss at Wake Forest in the second round of the NIT on March 19, forwards Mikeal Brown-Jones and Jimmy Nichols Jr., and guard Marcus Tsohonis, entered the transfer portal. That opened three more roster spots, and forward Hason Ward’s entrance into the transfer portal earlier this month opened another.

Zeb Jackson, a transfer guard out of Michigan who signed this past week, filled one of those spots. But that leaves three more yet to be filled.

Scott said it likely has to be a combination of transfers and high school prospects to fill out the roster, under the overarching goal of finding the best fits from both the talent and culture standpoints. And the Rams will be patient in finding those fits, he said.

He declined to comment on specific positions VCU is targeting. But the frontcourt is a clear area where the Rams could use more depth and experience. With the departure of fifth-year senior Levi Stockard III and the transfers of Brown-Jones, Nichols and Ward, rising sophomore Jalen DeLoach is the only returning frontcourt contributor.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reported Thursday that VCU is in the mix for Delaware transfer forward Andrew Carr, with Davidson, Wichita State and Virginia Tech. Carr averaged 10 points and 5.1 rebounds this past season.

“We have targeted some guys that we feel fit our program, that we would like to have as a part of our family here,” Scott said. “And we're going to go after them and see if we can hopefully get them here on campus for a visit."

Scott said the Rams’ staff is watching, and discussing, the transfer portal every day — “portal-ing,” as he jokingly called it. When names pop up that may be of interest, staffers throw it into a VCU coaches group chat and go from there.

Meanwhile, Scott felt like the staff had a good first evaluation period last weekend, scouting high school players in AAU competition. Associate head coach Jamal Brunt headed to Orlando, for the opening session of the Nike EYBL. Then Scott, Rhoades and assistant coach J.D. Byers went to Indianapolis, where both the opening sessions of the adidas 3 Stripes Select and the Under Armour Association were based.

Afterward, on Monday, 2023 point guard Jayden Reid — a three-star recruit playing in the EYBL with the Bronx-based PSA Cardinals — announced that he received a new scholarship offer from VCU.

The second evaluation period is April 22-24.

And so the work will continue as the spring semester comes to a close, and as the start of summer workouts in June approaches on the horizon.

Scott is excited about what’s ahead.

“We’re fired up, man,” he said. “I can’t wait to get a couple more guys on board. And, man, I’m looking forward to next season.”