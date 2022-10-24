Bye week comes at big time for banged-up JMU

With some time to reflect, James Madison’s Curt Cignetti on Monday characterized the Dukes’ loss to Marshall Saturday as unlike any he’s experienced in 12 seasons as a head coach — particularly offensively.

That with a redshirt freshman quarterback in Billy Atkins making his first career start but finding himself under consistent duress behind an offensive line missing a couple key contributors. And that with receivers who struggled to get open and a run game that tallied 83 yards, exactly half of the Dukes’ previous season low on the ground before Saturday.

The struggles added up to an 0 for 17 mark on third down — “that’s a first,” Cignetti said. Plus 12 punts and five turnovers.

“I thought, offensively, we did make some plays sporadically there in the first quarter into early in the second quarter. But not enough plays,” Cignetti said Monday. “And then did nothing the last two and a half quarters.”

Now a bye week arrives at a supremely opportune time, with multiple starters on both sides of the ball on the mend.

Rest and rejuvenation will be prioritized this week, as JMU (5-2, 3-2 Sun Belt) — in a rare stretch of back-to-back losses — tries to get the most out of its final four-game stretch that begins with a trip to Louisville (4-3, 2-3 ACC) for a 7:30 p.m. bout on Nov. 5.

“We’re going to do our best to bring them back,” Cignetti said of bye week recovery. “It’s been a long grind for them.”

The name circled, and in bold, on the injury list is starting quarterback Todd Centeio. Centeio, a sixth-year dual threat who transferred to JMU from Colorado State in December, sat for the first time this season on Saturday.

The culprit was a pulled oblique muscle, suffered in practice on Thursday.

JMU didn’t want to put Centeio in a position where the oblique could possibly be injured further. But Cignetti also said Saturday that it’s “very uncertain” how long Centeio will be out.

But what was certain was the dynamism and developed chemistry the Dukes missed on Saturday in Centeio’s absence.

With 1,780 yards passing and 17 touchdowns, to four interceptions — plus 333 rushing yards and another five touchdowns — Centeio has been one of the top quarterbacks in not just the Sun Belt, but also the nation, this year.

“He’s really made us go. And he can do it with his legs, he can do it with his arm. He’s a sixth-year player, he can get out of trouble. He can turn a bad play into a good play,” Cignetti said.

Atkins, then, was planted in a tough spot made tougher by missing pieces on the offensive line. The player Cignetti called JMU’s best offensive lineman, right tackle Nick Kidwell, sat Saturday with an ankle injury suffered in the Dukes’ Oct. 15 loss at Georgia Southern. And left tackle Tyshawn Wyatt (Henrico), who started each of JMU’s seven games, left with an injury Saturday.

Wyatt stood on crutches on the sideline after he left. On defense, starting linebacker Jailin Walker (Varina) and starting safety Sam Kidd exited with injuries too.

In the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s game, Cignetti said the Dukes sustained a couple injuries against Marshall that were potentially season ending. But on Monday he said JMU is feeling pretty optimistic. The players’ statuses will be clearer next week.

In this rest week, the Dukes will hold just two practices that’ll likely last less than 90 minutes each.

JMU, before its consecutive losses, reeled off five straight wins to elevate to a first Associated Press Top 25 ranking in program history. Through an Oct. 8 win at Arkansas State, the Dukes were one of just 15 undefeated FBS teams in the country.

The slippage the last couple of weeks can be attributed in part to the injury toll, that’s exacerbated by the position of a program like JMU that’s new to FBS and still building its depth to match its elevated level while playing against FBS programs that are already established.

“When the injuries begin, it makes it hard,” Cignetti said. “Because it’s a process — to build the quality depth it takes a little time.”

Cignetti has acknowledged that there were a lot of unknowns for the Dukes entering this season. But they, he added, passed the test in each of their first five games.

The injuries have made it clear that there’s still progress to be made as JMU settles into the Sun Belt.

But the Dukes are process oriented, Cignetti said. They’re going to take it one day at a time and one week at a time from here, hoping to emerge from the current rough patch over the season’s final month.

“We want to use this week as well as we can, and get ready for our next game,” Cignetti said. “And make a strong finish, with all eyes on our next opponent.”