Hoops 'bubble' in Virginia? Says VCU's AD: 'I think Richmond makes a whole lot of sense.'

"And I think that'll shake out here within the next few weeks, six weeks, month, whatever that is. But we are definitely looking at it. And it is not something we're doing lightly. The NBA showed us that we can make a bubble work. And if that's what it takes to make college basketball work this year, until we can get back to normalcy, I'm all for it.

"Richmond is a great location for bubbles, conference and nonconference."

Richmond coach Chris Mooney noted that students will leave most campuses before Thanksgiving, continue their educations remotely, and then return to their schools in January.

Their campus absence might create favorable conditions for lots of basketball games, potentially in some sort of “bubbles,” though Mooney suggested Monday that step may be a bit premature.

"Few organizations could set up a bubble like the NBA, on the grounds of Disney World," said Mooney. He wonders if officials, clock operators, TV crews, athletic trainers, and even coaches with family matters to consider, would be willing to sequester themselves for several consecutive weeks.

"It just seems like a tall order and a big ask," said Mooney. "I think it's trickier than the NBA, for sure, but I do perhaps see it could happen with the NCAA tournament."