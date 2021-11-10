CAA reaffirms decision to bar JMU from team championship eligibility after Sun Belt move

For the Colonial Athletic Association, there will be no change of position in regard to James Madison.

The league announced on Wednesday night that the CAA Board of Directors, after a meeting on Tuesday, has reaffirmed its decision to deny a waiver request from JMU to allow its athletic programs to compete for team championships this school year.

A CAA bylaw precludes schools from doing so upon announcement of intentions to leave the league. JMU, on Saturday, officially announced plans to join the Sun Belt Conference

“The conference has a bylaw, that has been in place for quite some time that JMU was well aware of,” CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said in an interview Wednesday morning, before the reaffirmation was announced. “And that bylaw is pretty specific that once you give notice of withdrawal from the conference, you are no longer eligible to participate in conference team championships.”

Tuesday’s meeting came in the aftermath of a request for further review from JMU administration and after receipt of a petition put together by JMU athletes in an effort to get league administrators to reconsider their decision to uphold the bylaw. As of Wednesday night, that petition had more than 1,200 signatures from people at other schools who supported JMU’s efforts.