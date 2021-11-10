CAA reaffirms decision to bar JMU from team championship eligibility after Sun Belt move

For the Colonial Athletic Association, there will be no change of position in regard to James Madison.
The league announced on Wednesday night that the CAA Board of Directors, after a meeting on Tuesday, has reaffirmed its decision to deny a waiver request from JMU to allow its athletic programs to compete for team championships this school year.
A CAA bylaw precludes schools from doing so upon announcement of intentions to leave the league. JMU, on Saturday, officially announced plans to join the Sun Belt Conference
“The conference has a bylaw, that has been in place for quite some time that JMU was well aware of,” CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said in an interview Wednesday morning, before the reaffirmation was announced. “And that bylaw is pretty specific that once you give notice of withdrawal from the conference, you are no longer eligible to participate in conference team championships.”
Tuesday’s meeting came in the aftermath of a request for further review from JMU administration and after receipt of a petition put together by JMU athletes in an effort to get league administrators to reconsider their decision to uphold the bylaw. As of Wednesday night, that petition had more than 1,200 signatures from people at other schools who supported JMU’s efforts.
The CAA, in its announcement Wednesday, stated that it is “following a process that is well established and that JMU leadership supported in several prior conference realignment scenarios.”
Also that, “This is not a decision that the CAA took lightly, and it agrees with JMU that caring for the health and wellness of student-athletes is of paramount importance. With that in mind, the CAA has made decisions that it feels are best for the member institutions and student-athletes that will remain in the CAA.”
D’Antonio said Wednesday that there have not been any recent discussions on bylaw changes moving forward.
While JMU teams will not be permitted to compete for CAA titles moving forward, athletes in individual sports like women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s golf, and women’s outdoor track and field will be able to compete for individual honors.
JMU aims to assume Sun Belt membership on July 1, 2022.
