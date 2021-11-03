CAA to ban JMU from league championship play if Dukes announce Sun Belt move

"We have great respect for JMU as a conference," said CAA Commissioner Joe Dantonio. "... I'll be honest. It's not my job to determine whether it makes sense or doesn't make sense. it's my job to make sure the bylaws are enforced the way they're written."

“We were thorough and heartfelt in appealing to the league’s council of presidents, but that appeal was denied,” JMU said in its statement. “Eight other Division I conferences have full members that have publicly announced an exit and yet all eight have allowed the student-athletes at those institutions to continue competing for championships. To our knowledge, the CAA is alone in this outdated bylaw. JMU has striven to be a good partner of the CAA and to treat other institutions as they would want to be treated, but that ideal is not being reciprocated. With our sights set on an important next step on Friday, it’s unfortunate that the CAA made this decision right in the middle of the fall championship season.”