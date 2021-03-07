CAA tournament roundup: Top-seed JMU, W&M ousted in quarterfinals

HARRISONBURG — Hunter McIntosh was fouled grabbing a defensive rebound and his two free throws were just enough for Elon to survive a 3-point shot at the buzzer to defeat top-seeded James Madison 72-71 in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament on Sunday.
For the second straight year, Elon advanced to the CAA semifinals. The eighth-seeded Phoenix (9-8) meet No. 4 seed Hofstra on Monday. Hofstra is the defending tournament champion.
Ikenna Ndugba curled in from the right wing and laid the ball off the glass to put Elon ahead with 30.3 seconds on the clock, completing a rally from a 15-point second-half deficit over the last 14:34 on James Madison’s home floor.
Justin Amadi and Vado Morse led JMU (13-7) with 21 points apiece, with Amadi’s career high including 8 for 8 from the field with two blocks and three steals.
Elon connected on 13 3-pointers, including three from McIntosh, who scored 24 points, and four from Simon Wright, who scored 18 points. Ndugba added 14.
Northeastern 63, W&M 47: Tyson Walker scored 19 points and Chris Doherty grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds and Northeastern beat William & Mary.
The Huskies (10-8) entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed and on Monday will play the winner of Sunday night’s game between third-seeded Charleston and No. 6 Drexel.
The seventh-seeded Tribe (7-10) led 28-25 at halftime. Their upset bid ended when the Huskies took control going on a 19-4 run in the first seven minutes after the break.
Coleman Stucke and Jahmyl Telfort each scored 13 for Northeastern.
Luke Loewe scored 18 points for William & Mary and Quinn Blair 11.
On Saturday night, Connor Kochera had 17 points as William & Mary topped UNC Wilmington 73-60 in the first round.
Ty Gadsden had 15 points for the Seahawks (7-10).