Camaraderie contributes to VCU defense

PHILADELPHIA — There’s been much talk this season about how much of a tight-knit group the 2020-21 Rams are.

The players like to be around each other, both in the gym and outside of it. For instance, coach Mike Rhoades said, a pair of players were in the gym for some work in the wee hours of the morning one day earlier this week, 2:30 a.m.

When practices conclude, players tend to linger in VCU’s facility, instead of darting off elsewhere, separately.

“There's a lot of teams that I've really liked coaching that weren't this close,” Rhoades said. “And they're a young group, so that makes it even better.”

On the court, that camaraderie can carry over not just on the offensive end — with ball movement, sharing and deferrals — but also defensively.

As Rhoades said, “You can be a great teammate on the defensive end as well.”

VCU benefitted from that kind of collaboration in Tuesday’s victory at Saint Joseph’s, forcing a season-high 25 turnovers. That bumped the Rams’ season average in that category up slightly, from 18.4 to 19.0, tied for 14th in the country.