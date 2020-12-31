Camaraderie contributes to VCU defense

PHILADELPHIA — There’s been much talk this season about how much of a tight-knit group the 2020-21 Rams are.
The players like to be around each other, both in the gym and outside of it. For instance, coach Mike Rhoades said, a pair of players were in the gym for some work in the wee hours of the morning one day earlier this week, 2:30 a.m.
When practices conclude, players tend to linger in VCU’s facility, instead of darting off elsewhere, separately.
“There's a lot of teams that I've really liked coaching that weren't this close,” Rhoades said. “And they're a young group, so that makes it even better.”
On the court, that camaraderie can carry over not just on the offensive end — with ball movement, sharing and deferrals — but also defensively.
As Rhoades said, “You can be a great teammate on the defensive end as well.”
VCU benefitted from that kind of collaboration in Tuesday’s victory at Saint Joseph’s, forcing a season-high 25 turnovers. That bumped the Rams’ season average in that category up slightly, from 18.4 to 19.0, tied for 14th in the country.
“We talk about that, be an awesome teammate on defense,” Rhoades said. “And be an awesome teammate on offense as well. But let's do it on both sides of the court. We talk about it all the time.”
An example Rhoades gave was a trap. When two players, for instance, collaborate to pin an opponent and force a tough pass. Then a third player runs through the pass in a takeaway.
“That's team basketball,” he said.
Another example is simply talking and communicating on the defensive end. And though he wasn’t one of VCU’s five players in double figures Wednesday, that’s where leading scorer Bones Hyland shined Wednesday.
Rhoades said he thought Wednesday was one of the best defensive games the sophomore Hyland has played in 41 career appearances at VCU.
“Now there were no fans in here today, but there were many times the loudest guy on the court on the defensive end was Bones Hyland,” Rhoades said. “A year ago it sure wasn't him. That's being a basketball player. And I told him that. I said, 'You're playing the right way today.'”
Elsewhere, freshman Ace Baldwin tied his career high with four steals, part of 13 total for VCU. As a team, steal percentage is the Rams’ highest national KenPom.com rating — they’re registering a steal on 15.3% of their defensive possessions, third in the country.
VCU, after falling behind by 10 early, forced an extended Saint Joseph’s field goal drought — nine-and-a-half-minutes long — in the first half, and limited the Hawks to 9 of 28 shooting in the second half to pull away.
The “team defense” helped.
“I thought our guys stuck to the game plan,” Rhoades said, “the defensive game plan, that, 'Here's a couple things we may see, we may not see, but we got to be ready for it.’”
