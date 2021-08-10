Cardiac arrest killed Virginia Union football player, according to grandmother. 'We lost a good one,' said uncle.

According to Damien Wilburn, 31, he and Quandarius were more like father and son than uncle and nephew. Quandarius was raised by his mother, Kenyada Wilburn, in a single-parent household, said his uncle.

In the weeks before Quandarius, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end, left for Richmond and Virginia Union on July 12, he and his uncle worked out in a weight room located in Damien’s house, said Damien Wilburn. The two trained daily, running and doing other aerobic conditioning as well as the weightlifting, he added.

From the time Quandarius began playing youth football, he experienced no significant physical issues and always had annual exams, according to his uncle.

“He was healthy. I don’t understand where this is coming from or how it occurred,” said Damien Wilburn. “If it’s God’s will, it’s God’s will, but it’s just shocking to my family. It’s shocking to his mom. His mom is taking it very hard. We just don’t understand it. We lost a good one, for sure.

“One day he told me he wanted to play sports and go on and finish his education so he can help his mom out with everything she needed. He was going to do everything in his power make sure she was going to be OK whenever he finished school.”