Carlone notches another career outing, powering VCU to second straight A-10 title with 10-7 win over Richmond

DAVIDSON, N.C. — How did Will Carolone follow a career day in Friday’s Atlantic 10 tournament semifinals?

By doing even better in Saturday’s title game.

The redshirt sophomore, after tallying what was then a career-high five RBIs against Davidson on Friday, racked up a new career-high, and VCU-season-high-tying, seven RBIs Saturday.

And, with that, the designated hitter powered the Rams to a second-straight A-10 title, with a 10-7 victory over crosstown rival Richmond at Davidson’s Wilson Field. It was VCU’s 15th victory in a row.

Carlone got his seven RBIs going a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate. It was a performance highlighted by a third-inning grand slam and punctuated by an RBI single in a sixth inning in which VCU rallied to grab a lead back for good.

The Rams (40-18) are now conference champions in back-to-back years for the first time since 2002-03, when they were in the Colonial Athletic Association. It’s their eighth conference tournament title overall. They grabbed the A-10’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament — it’ll be the program’s 13th appearance.

On Saturday against seventh-seeded UR (30-26), second-seeded VCU rebounded from falling down 3-2 in the second inning. Later, after pulling back ahead by 3, the Spiders tied the game in the fourth. But, once again, the Rams grabbed the lead back, in the sixth.

In that sixth inning, the Rams loaded the bases with no outs, after second baseman Marcus O’Malley led off with a double, third baseman Ben Nippolt walked and first baseman Tyler Locklear was hit by a pitch.

O’Malley scored on a wild pitch, by Richmond’s Eli Kimbell, before Nippolt scored on a groundout by right fielder Logan Amiss.

Later, Carlone brought Locklear home with his seventh RBI and the Rams had their definitive three-run cushion, a 9-6 lead.

Righty Chase Hungate came on in the fourth and pitched 4 2/3 important innings for VCU, allowing just three hits and one run. It was his longest collegiate outing. Then lefty Jack Masloff retired UR in order in the ninth to end the game.

Locklear finished 3-for-4 at the plate, with a ninth-inning solo home run and three runs scored. O’Malley was 2-for-4, and A.J. Mathis as 2-for-5. Each scored a run apiece.

Third baseman Dominic Toso was 4-for-5 with a pair of RBIs for Richmond, including a two-RBI single in the fourth inning to tie the game at 6. Catcher Jason Neff was 3-for-4, and scored in a three-run second inning in which UR took a 3-2 lead.

The Spiders, before Saturday, staged a gritty run over the past week. They won two out of three games in a three-game series against Rhode Island to get in the tournament. Then, after dropping their tournament opener against VCU on Tuesday, they won four straight elimination games at Wilson Field — including two on Thursday — to reach Saturday’s title game. Because of the double-elimination format, UR would’ve had to beat VCU twice Saturday to claim its first A-10 title since 2003.

VCU will next await its NCAA regional destination, when the full 64-team NCAA tournament bracket is released in a Monday selection show, that will air at noon on ESPN2.