Carlone, VCU slug to 14-6 victory over Davidson to roll back into A-10 title game

DAVIDSON, N.C. — For VCU’s Will Carlone, a turnaround to the year came through a moment of self reflection.

Carlone can pinpoint the moment exactly.

In a March 1 game against 24th-ranked Old Dominion, the redshirt sophomore struck out twice, including once with the bases loaded. He finished 0-for-2 and the Rams lost.

Later that night, Carlone sat in his room, pondering how he could break out of his early-season slump. He was 4-for-20 overall in his first six games, as VCU’s designated hitter.

And his mind settled back, simply, on what he knew — “And that was working hard,” he said Friday.

It was an approach influenced by, earlier in his career, watching two former VCU standouts he looked up to: Liam Hibbits and Steven Carpenter.

“They would just focus on the next one,” Carlone said. “Thinking the next pitch, hitting the next ball, catching the next ball. That’s what they did. That’s kind of what I did.

“And I had some ups and downs this year. And, as of lately, I think that work ethic has really shown off.”

It certainly was on display Friday. Carlone continued what’s been a productive late-season run — one that helped him net all-Atlantic 10 second team honors — with a career day in second-seeded VCU’s A-10 tournament semifinal against top seed Davidson, at the Wildcat’s Wilson Field.

Carlone went 3-for-5 with a career-high five RBIs, including a two-run home run, helping the Rams slug their way to a 14-6 victory. It was VCU’s 14th win in a row and put the defending league champions back in the title game.

“We took our opportunities and we executed,” Carlone said of the Rams’ performance. “That was the most important thing.”

VCU (39-18) will play either Davidson or seventh-seeded Richmond in Saturday’s championship game, with a noon first pitch scheduled. Davidson and Richmond squared off for that final spot in a late Friday game.

Carlone, a native of West Seneca, N.Y., had limited experience before this year. He redshirted as a true freshman and appeared in 10 games in a reserve role last year.

But he had powerful potential — he is one of the Rams’ leaders in terms of exit velocity on batted balls.

However, the struggles to start were notable. Through April 26, Carlone was batting just .233. But, around that time, VCU coach Shawn Stiffler made the decision to commit to Carlone. It was a decision forced in part by an injury to Devan Barnett (broken hook of hamate), who also served as a designated hitter.

And things began to click for Carlone.

“He’s now learned how to kind of calm himself, how to process that time off and understand that the world that doesn’t revolve around the last at-bat,” said Stiffler, who in an interview on Monday discussed how the emergence of Carlone, and also of leadoff batter Ben Nippolt, has changed the Rams’ lineup for the better.

Carlone has been the Rams’ starting designated hitter every game since April 29. Since that point, and including Friday — a period of 18 games — he’s batted .375 with five home runs and 23 total RBIs.

His home run Friday, some 385 feet to center field, came as part of a four-run eighth inning for the Rams. VCU jumped A-10 pitcher of the year Blake Hely, who no-hit the Rams through seven innings in an April Davidson win, with a game plan of being aggressive against his sharp slider.

The Rams led 8-0 through six innings, runs scored off Hely.

“The guys executed to a T,” Stiffler said.

Third baseman Tyler Locklear was 3-for-3, with a three-run home run. Catcher Jacob Selden also homered, a solo shot.

VCU, with its win, will now get a shot at what would be the program’s first back-to-back league tournament titles since 2002-03, in the Colonial Athletic Association.

But Stiffler certainly doesn’t expect it to be easy — “[Saturday] will be the longest day of our lives,” he said.

“I’ll tell you this, though,” he added. “They’re ready to go, we’ll play hard.”

Richmond 16, Saint Louis 4: For a few, important moments on Friday afternoon, a bated breath seemed to hang over Davidson’s Wilson Field.

With the bases loaded in the fifth inning of an Atlantic 10 baseball tournament elimination game between Richmond and Saint Louis, the smooth swing of Spiders catcher Jason Neff sent a booming fly ball into right field.

But would it carry?

Ever so slowly, it seemed, the ball drifted further. Until finally it cleared the wall some 360 feet deep. And, for those clad in red and blue, the bated breath was replaced by elation.

Neff’s single swing blew the lid off of the game — the grand slam paved the way for an eventual 16-4 UR victory.

“We’ve been actually playing loose the last couple days,” UR coach Tracy Woodson said afterward. “So I think we knew we were going to hit the ball and score.”

With the win, seventh-seeded UR (29-25) moved into a Friday night semifinal, for a spot in the final against VCU.

Neff finished 3-for-5 with the four RBIs, and right fielder Christian Beal was 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Started Eli Larson gave up just one run in 7ß innings.