Carter Trice helping to lead ODU baseball's rush on the base paths

As soon as Carter Trice gets to first base, Chris Finwood knows what’s coming. Old Dominion’s sophomore outfielder invariably flashes a signal to the Monarchs’ coach, asking for permission to try to steal second base.

“Carter always thinks he can go,” said Finwood. “So I’ve got to give him the red light, green light thing.”

This season, Trice – who starred at the former Lee-Davis High – and the rest of the ODU players are seeing the green light much more often.

No team in Conference USA has stolen more bases this season than Old Dominion, which is 59 for 71 swiping an extra bag. And the Monarchs are successful when they send their runners, getting caught stealing just 12 times this year, the second lowest total in the league.

Junior outfielder Tommy Wheeler is second in Conference USA with 18 steals (on 22 attempts), while Trice is sixth with 15 (on 19 tries). Sophomore outfielder Josh Trujillo is eighth with 12 steals.

No other team has three players in the top 10.

The Monarchs’ aggressive approach on the base paths appears to be translating to wins. ODU (29-12, 11-10 CUSA), which plays a three-game series at first-place Southern Mississippi this weekend before hosting VCU in a non-conference game Tuesday, is 18-8 when it steals at least one base. It’s 7-3 when Trice swipes a bag, and 3-1 when he has multiple steals in a game.

“The way I’ve kind of looked at it is, I can affect the game and help my team win even if I’m not swinging it well,” said Trice, who is hitting .317 with 16 home runs and 43 RBI in 41 games. “I can get a walk and steal second. That’s just as good as a double.”

A year ago, ODU went 39 for 58 stealing bases, but hit a program-record 105 home runs – the second most in the nation – and won the Conference USA tournament championship.

This past summer, Trice played for the Cotuit Kettleers in the Cape Cod League. He had two main focuses – cut down on his strikeouts and become a better baserunner. Under the tutelage of former North Carolina coach Mike Roberts – also a spring training instructor for the Pittsburgh Pirates – Trice learned to transfer the attacking mindset he brought to the batter’s box to the base paths.

“He’s aggressive. All you have to do is watch him swing the bat to know he’s aggressive,” said Roberts. “He has excellent instincts. He just needs to know keys to be able to trigger some of those instincts as a base stealer.”

Roberts, who coached the Tar Heels from 1978-1998, has spent the past 50 years developing, refining and teaching a system for base stealing. He’s authored two books on the topic. His approach emphasizes rhythm and timing, teaching “the three As of base stealing,” as Roberts calls it – anticipation, activation and acceleration.

“What I try to do is get young players to activate their mind when they’re standing on the base, to have a plan for what they want to do,” he said.

Roberts said his system doesn’t rely on a player’s footspeed, but rather their ability to evaluate situational data before taking off and then, again, immediately after.

“When they cross over with their left leg, to actually get into the sprint, their brain says, ‘I’ve hit everything perfect and I’m safe. I know it right now,’” said Roberts. “And if my brain doesn’t say, ‘Safe,’ I shut it down.”

Trice immersed himself in Roberts’s teaching during the summer and has brought what he’s learned back to Norfolk.

“He gave me a lot of techniques, how to get better jumps,” said Trice. “He’s a base running genius.”

While Finwood has unleashed more of a running game this season, he tries to be situational. Trice, for example, hits in front of senior Andy Garriola, the team leader with 65 RBI, so ODU doesn’t want, to take the bat out of Garriola’s hands and run itself out of a potential inning.

Still, Trice – more often than not – signals to Finwood that he’d like to run.

“I ask, like every time,” said Trice. “When he thinks it’s OK, I go. He knows a lot better than I do. I just want to go every time.”