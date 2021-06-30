Catching put Chad Oxendine, ex-UR aide, on path to Longwood coaching job

Chad Oxendine platooned at various positions at Coastal Carolina during the first half of his college career. As a result of graduation and attrition, a vacancy at catcher presented itself before Oxendine’s junior season.
Gary Gilmore, Coastal Carolina’s coach since 1996, asked Oxendine what he thought about trying to catch full-time in 2003.
Responded Oxendine: “Coach, whatever it takes for me to get on the field, I’m ready to do.”
That invitation acceptance changed the trajectory of Oxendine’s life, he believes. On Monday, he was named Longwood’s coach, and Oxendine does not think that would have happened had he not become a catcher.
“It kind of changed who I was, not only as a player, but as a person,” Oxendine, 40, said in a Tuesday interview. “It made me realize how hard you have to work in the game of baseball to be successful.”
Oxendine credits Kevin Schnall, a Coastal Carolina assistant, for the instruction that helped Oxendine become a catcher who went on to play professionally in the Chicago White Sox system.
Oxendine comes back to Farmville from the staff of Coastal Carolina, where he was director of player development, operations and analytics. He was Longwood's top assistant and recruiting coordinator 2015-17.
"During his time at Longwood, Chad demonstrated an innate ability to build relationships with his players and recruits, his fellow athletics staff, and on campus as a whole," Lancers Athletic Director Michelle Meadows said in a school release.
"He has a deep knowledge of the game, an exciting vision for Longwood baseball, and a genuine desire to help his student-athletes improve as players and people. We are looking forward to getting him back on campus to continue moving the program forward."
Oxendine succeeds Ryan Mau, whose contract was not renewed after seven years in the job. Mau’s Lancers went 122-219, 54-106 in Big South Conference competition.
Oxendine’s first full-time assistant’s position was 2008-10 at the University of Richmond under Mark McQueen, the Spiders coach 2008-13.
“My time spent time spent in Richmond was unreal. It gave me the opportunity to, first and foremost, come to the great state of Virginia,” said Oxendine, a native of Rowland, N.C. “It was a time, professionally, that I wanted to get into recruiting, and I was able to do that.
"Those guys at Richmond were the ones who kind of got me going in the recruiting field and (allowed me) to create the great recruiting relationships I have in the state. Coach McQueen gave me my first shot to get on the road, and I’m forever grateful for that.”
Before his work at UR, Oxendine was a non-recruiting volunteer coach at UNC Wilmington and Alabama. At UR and Longwood, Oxendine often recruited the Richmond area.
“I think that should be our hotbed,” Oxendine said of his Lancers’ plans. “I think we have something different to offer than (VCU and UR). Longwood is a completely different sell than those two colleges.”
