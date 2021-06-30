Catching put Chad Oxendine, ex-UR aide, on path to Longwood coaching job

"During his time at Longwood, Chad demonstrated an innate ability to build relationships with his players and recruits, his fellow athletics staff, and on campus as a whole," Lancers Athletic Director Michelle Meadows said in a school release.

"He has a deep knowledge of the game, an exciting vision for Longwood baseball, and a genuine desire to help his student-athletes improve as players and people. We are looking forward to getting him back on campus to continue moving the program forward."

Oxendine succeeds Ryan Mau, whose contract was not renewed after seven years in the job. Mau’s Lancers went 122-219, 54-106 in Big South Conference competition.

Oxendine’s first full-time assistant’s position was 2008-10 at the University of Richmond under Mark McQueen, the Spiders coach 2008-13.

“My time spent time spent in Richmond was unreal. It gave me the opportunity to, first and foremost, come to the great state of Virginia,” said Oxendine, a native of Rowland, N.C. “It was a time, professionally, that I wanted to get into recruiting, and I was able to do that.