Centeio, stingy defense lead JMU to win over Middle Tennessee in FBS debut

HARRISONBURG — Midway through the second quarter of James Madison’s season opener on Saturday night, a Sun Belt Conference commercial played on the video board at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The video rolled through an animation of a map, highlighting each of the members of the new-look league. And when the map reached Virginia, and JMU, a hearty cheer arose from the purple and gold-clad crowd.

Meanwhile, down below, new purple and gold Sun Belt logos adorned the Dukes’ turf field, replacing the Colonial Athletic Association ones that held their place for years.

It’s a new era in Harrisonburg, and Saturday was opening night.

The game, for JMU, marked a first at the FBS level. The football program’s perennial success at the FCS level was the driver toward a jump in classification — a move that seemed destined, that the school took officially last November, announcing a move from the CAA to the Sun Belt.

Saturday then, 10 months later, JMU took the field as an FBS member for the first time, with Middle Tennessee the first-ever FBS program to ever visit Bridgeforth.

And the Dukes marked a historic night with an emphatic performance, beating the Blue Raiders 44-7.

JMU’s defense was relentless, against a Middle Tennessee offensive line that returned just one starter: center Jordan Palmer. The Blue Raiders (0-1), members of Conference USA, crossed midfield just twice and were 4 of 15 on third down.

The Dukes (1-0) collected four sacks — two from Jamree Kromah and one apiece from Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji and Isaac Ukwu — and linebacker Taurus Jones forced and recovered a fumble in the third quarter that set up a touchdown.

Middle Tennessee finished with 119 total yards, to JMU’s 548.

And heading JMU’s offensive production was Colorado State transfer quarterback Todd Centeio. Centeio, who began his career at Temple, is in his sixth year and competed with redshirt freshman Billy Atkins and true freshman Alonza Barnett III for the starting job through the offseason.

JMU coach Curt Cignetti did not officially name Centeio the starter this past week, but Centeio had received the majority of the first-team reps. The JMU football program’s Twitter account announced that Centeio would be the starter about 45 minutes before kickoff Saturday.

And the West Palm Beach, Fla., native’s dual-threat ability was clear from the start. He showed burst and aggression in the run game and, after settling in, rapport with his arsenal of receivers.

Centeio had a career-high six touchdown passes: three to Kris Thornton, two to Reggie Brown and one to Devin Ravenel. The most impressive was Thornton’s second score, early in the third quarter, when Centeio dropped it right into the speedy Manassas native’s hands in the end zone as Thornton fought off heavy coverage.

Thornton’s three scores moved him into fifth on JMU’s career receiving touchdowns list with 19, and just two back of third place.

Centeio was also JMU’s leading rusher, with a career-high 110 yards, on 14 carries. Starting running back Percy Agyei-Obese, back after missing most of last season with a left ankle injury, had 82 yards on 15 carries.

Saturday’s result, for the Dukes, came in front of a crowd of 23,074 — not quite a full sellout, though the full allotment of 8,680 student tickets did sell out.

And it was the program’s seventh win all time against an FBS program — JMU was 6-22 in such matchups as a member of the FCS.

But the Dukes, who host Norfolk State next Saturday, will hope more results like Saturday’s lie in their new, FBS future.