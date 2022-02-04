Challenging and surprising Miami on deck for Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE – With a roster full of talented perimeter players, Jim Larranaga spent the offseason emphasizing two things – sharing the ball on offense and taking it away defensively.
That formula – spread the floor for its scorers at one end, create turnovers at the other – has helped the Hurricanes get to within a half game of first place in the ACC going into Saturday’s game at Virginia. It’s also a formula that has given the Cavaliers’ fits this season.
“Teams that have shot the 3-ball and spread us and used ball-screens, that’s been hard for us,” said UVA coach Tony Bennett. “Especially with their four sixth-year players, their experience, their talent. That’s why they’re at the top of our league. That puts great pressure on your defense.”
Miami is the only team in the ACC with two scorers averaging over 16 points per game. Kameron McGusty, one of eight players in the league to lead his team in scoring and rebounding, is at 17.5 points per game, while Isaiah Wong is at 16.1.
The addition of transfer Charlie Moore, who played at DePaul, Kansas and Cal before joining the Hurricanes, has elevated Miami (16-6, 8-3 ACC) on both ends of the floor. He’s scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging four assists an outing.
Moore has helped Larranaga develop an unselfish offensive attack that spreads the court, moves the ball and can lead to open shots or drives to the basket. The Hurricanes lead the league in assist to turnover ratio.
“That puts great pressure on your defense,” said Bennett. “That’s what they do as well as anybody in our league for sure.”
Miami has been impressive on the road, as well. It owns a two-point road win over Duke in Durham, N.C. and stunned Virginia Tech on a half-court buzzer-beater by Moore in Blacksburg.
But Wednesday night, at home, the Hurricanes lost to Notre Dame in game where their offensive identity didn’t register.
“We were never able to attack the rim and get to the foul line, and that’s really been our bread and butter,” said Larranaga, the former George Mason coach now in his 11th season at Miami. “We didn’t shoot the 3 well enough to stretch the zone and we didn’t score at all by the rim.”
The Cavaliers (13-9, 7-5) have, of late, been enjoying some balanced scoring outputs of their own.
Virginia had only had four scorers reach double-figures once in its first nine ACC games, but it’s reached that level of balanced point production in each of its past three outings.
Forward Jayden Gardner, who – like McGusty – leads his team in scoring and rebounding – and point guard Kihei Clark have scored in double digits in each game, with Armaan Franklin and Kadin Shedrick each doing it twice and Reece Beekman and Francisco ‘Papi’ Caffaro doing it once.
Clark has dramatically upped his production, scoring 46 points combined over the past three games.
“It makes us harder to guard,” said Gardner after the team’s win Tuesday night over Boston College. “Have to worry about different people. It’s not just one person scoring the ball. When Armaan’s making his shots, when Kadin and Papi are finishing inside, and you’ve got Reece slashing, doing different things, and Kihei’s on his game, and then me. It’s hard to stop. It’s good when we have balanced games like this and good defensive showing. It makes us hard to stop.”
Still, Virginia has alternated wins and losses in its last nine games and, with a NET ranking of 95 – 10th in the 15-team ACC – is in very real danger of missing an NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013. The Miami game starts a stretch that could either cement or change that.
The Cavaliers play at Duke on Monday and then, after a pair of winnable games against Georgia Tech and rival Virginia Tech, visit Miami before hosting Duke and Florida State.
