Challenging and surprising Miami on deck for Virginia

Moore has helped Larranaga develop an unselfish offensive attack that spreads the court, moves the ball and can lead to open shots or drives to the basket. The Hurricanes lead the league in assist to turnover ratio.

“That puts great pressure on your defense,” said Bennett. “That’s what they do as well as anybody in our league for sure.”

Miami has been impressive on the road, as well. It owns a two-point road win over Duke in Durham, N.C. and stunned Virginia Tech on a half-court buzzer-beater by Moore in Blacksburg.

But Wednesday night, at home, the Hurricanes lost to Notre Dame in game where their offensive identity didn’t register.

“We were never able to attack the rim and get to the foul line, and that’s really been our bread and butter,” said Larranaga, the former George Mason coach now in his 11th season at Miami. “We didn’t shoot the 3 well enough to stretch the zone and we didn’t score at all by the rim.”

The Cavaliers (13-9, 7-5) have, of late, been enjoying some balanced scoring outputs of their own.