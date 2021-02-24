Champagnie? Hurt? Aluma? Hauser? Who has been the ACC's player of the year?

So, what do the Hokies think they need from Aluma down the stretch?

“I don’t think I need anything more from Keve Aluma than he has given me to date,” said Tech coach Mike Young. “He has been a presence on both ends of the floor. He just gobbles up so many potential mistakes with his length and tenacity. That thing goes through him often.”

Tech has three more scheduled games in the regular season, starting with Saturday’s home date against Wake Forest. Still time for Aluma to make his case as the best player in the league.

How does the race for the ACC’s top award stack up?

The favorite: Pittsburgh forward Justin Champagnie

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound sophomore has been the biggest surprise in the league this season, and the only ACC player averaging a double-double. Champagnie leads the league in scoring (18.8 points per game) and rebounding (11.4 boards per outing).

Ten times in ACC history a player has led the league in both categories. Seven times, he's won the player of the year award. The last time the honor didn't go to a player who topped the conference in both scoring and rebounding was 1978, when Wake Forest's Rod Griffin lost out to North Carolina's Phil Ford.