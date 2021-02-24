Champagnie? Hurt? Aluma? Hauser? Who has been the ACC's player of the year?

With his team sidelined for over two weeks, Virginia Tech junior forward Keve Aluma undeniably slipped a few notches in his standing for the ACC player of the year award. After all, out of sight, out of mind.
The Hokies’ return to the court Tuesday night gave the Wofford transfer a chance to reclaim the spotlight. The results were mixed.
Aluma posted a productive stat line – 12 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists – in the loss to Georgia Tech, but struggled shooting, going 5 for 15, and had his hands full defensively with the Yellow Jackets’ Moses Wright, who finished with a game-high 26 points.
Asked what he thought his team needed from him down the stretch, Aluma offered a probably overly harsh assessment of himself.
“Not get dominated,” he said.
Of course, in many games, it’s been the 6-foot-9, 235-pound Maryland native acting as the dominator. Tuesday was Aluma’s sixth double-double.
He was playing some of his best basketball of his career in the four games before Tech had to pause due to COVID-19 issues within the program, averaging 22.3 points over that span and helping the Hokies win three of those four contests.
Aluma scored 29 points and had 10 rebounds in Tech’s win over rival UVA on Jan. 30, then turned around and had 30 and 10 in a road loss at Pittsburgh, a game that matched him up with the presumptive favorite to be the ACC player of the year, Panthers forward Justin Champagnie.
So, what do the Hokies think they need from Aluma down the stretch?
“I don’t think I need anything more from Keve Aluma than he has given me to date,” said Tech coach Mike Young. “He has been a presence on both ends of the floor. He just gobbles up so many potential mistakes with his length and tenacity. That thing goes through him often.”
Tech has three more scheduled games in the regular season, starting with Saturday’s home date against Wake Forest. Still time for Aluma to make his case as the best player in the league.
How does the race for the ACC’s top award stack up?
The favorite: Pittsburgh forward Justin Champagnie
The 6-foot-6, 200-pound sophomore has been the biggest surprise in the league this season, and the only ACC player averaging a double-double. Champagnie leads the league in scoring (18.8 points per game) and rebounding (11.4 boards per outing).
Ten times in ACC history a player has led the league in both categories. Seven times, he's won the player of the year award. The last time the honor didn't go to a player who topped the conference in both scoring and rebounding was 1978, when Wake Forest's Rod Griffin lost out to North Carolina's Phil Ford.
If there’s a knock on Champagnie it’s that his team hasn’t been very good. The Panthers are 9-9 overall and sit in 12th place in the 15-team league.
Coming on strong: Duke forward Matthew Hurt
If Champagnie looks over his shoulder, he’ll see Hurt surging hard. The 6-foot-9, 235-pound stretch four ranks second in the ACC in scoring at 18.3 points per game, and has averaged 20.7 over the last four games, all Duke victories.
Instead of falling apart after freshman star Jalen Johnson opted out, the Blue Devils – led by Hurt – are emerging as an ACC contender yet again.
Staying in the picture: Virginia Tech forward Keve Aluma
Aluma was the biggest surprise of the early part of the season and he’s still one of only three ACC players to rank in the Top 10 in both scoring and rebounding, joining Champagnie and Wright. The Hokies have far exceeded the preseason expectations that pegged them 11th in the ACC. If they finish in the top three of the league, Aluma will be a big reason why.
It isn’t just Aluma’s scoring and work on the glass. An all-around player, Aluma is one of the conference’s best passing big men, averaging 2.3 assists per game, and is a solid rim protector, leading the Hokies with 25 blocked shots.
The two-headed monster: Virginia forwards Sam Hauser and Jay Huff
Hauser, a 6-foot-8, 218-pound Marquette transfer, and Huff – a 7-foot-1, 240-pound Durham native – have given UVA’s offense punch. A duo of slick-shooting big men who create matchup problems for opposing defenses. Hauser leads the Cavaliers in scoring and rebounding, averaging 15.1 points and 7 rebounds per game. Huff ranks second in both categories at 13.3 and 6.8, plus, he leads UVA with 48 blocked shots, the second most in the ACC.
So, which Virginia star should be in the running for the honor?
“You want to give them a co-player of the year,” joked Virginia coach Tony Bennett.
The dark horses: Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado and Louisville guard Carlik Jones
Alvarado is known as the Yellow Jackets’ gritty floor general, a description that is fitting but might sell short his talent. Yes, the 6-foot, 179-pound New York native leads the ACC in steals (2.9 per game) and free-throw percentage (86.4) and ranks sixth in assists (4.1 per game), but he’s also sixth in scoring, putting up 16.6 points per outing.
Jones, the Radford graduate transfer, has been the centerpiece of Louisville’s offense all season long. He ranks third in the ACC in scoring (17.2 ppg.) and third in assists (4.5 apg.). He’s done that while playing the second most minutes in the conference, all in his first year with his new Power 5 team. The lithe, 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard is a big reason the Cardinals are fourth in the ACC standings and appear NCAA-tournament bound.
