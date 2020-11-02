Charles Snowden is getting his groove back for UVA's defense

“He’s just been himself,” said coach Bronco Mendenhall. “He’s been a great leader through his words and through his presence. But without the performance part, it’s not quite the same in terms of igniting and helping your team. Your leadership doesn’t quite go as far. … This team needs that.”

To help Snowden get himself back to the form he flashed last season, when he became an honorable mention All-ACC selection, Mendenhall and the defensive staff have made adjustments. They’ve played him fewer snaps in games, rotating in senior Matt Gahm more to spell Snowden. They’ve used Snowden more on the open, field-side of the defense, after playing him almost exclusive on the boundary side earlier this year.

And they’ve scaled back his workload in practice.

“It wasn’t that he wasn’t trying before and it wasn’t that he wasn’t doing his job. It just was on his part an increased focus,” said Mendenhall. “With his mindset kind of more specific and his body fresher, just that little tweak, here he goes. And we’ve seen it in the last two weeks.”