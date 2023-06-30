CHARLOTTESVILLE – From the first day he walked on with the Virginia basketball team, back in 2019,
Chase Coleman said his career goal was to become a basketball coach. Now, he’s starting on that path.
Coleman, a guard who played four seasons for the
Cavaliers, will be a graduate assistant with the team this coming season, sources confirmed Friday.
Virginia’s Chase Coleman (12) drives with the ball against Monmouth during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Friday, Oct. 11, 2022.
Coleman, a Norfolk native, played in 33 games over four seasons for UVa, took part in senior day ceremonies before this year’s regular-season finale against Louisville. Then, to put a fitting bow on his playing career, Coleman sank a
contested 3-pointer with 30 seconds left, icing on a win that clinched a share of the ACC regular-season championship for Virginia.
The Commanders aren't coming back, and now Richmond has big decisions to make
Goochland grad Zack Potts turned D3 national title into a DI opportunity, and hopes for more
Shyndigz owners to open boutique hotel, new market on Cary Street
Bill Lohmann's farewell column: Once more, with feeling
Virginia budget negotiations break down over tax cuts, special session next?
German transfer to VCU hoops program returns home weeks after arriving in Richmond
Police identify driver killed in Chesterfield crash
Chaka Khan to headline Richmond Jazz and Music Festival
Opinion: Expelling the outlaws: Morrissey, Chase get their comeuppance
Insiders say Richmond’s organ transplantation network dismisses whistleblower concerns, resists change
Despite legislative furor, Chinese farm holdings in Va. old and limited
Rams House opens, Smoke & Barrel takes over Lady N’awlins space, Taco Bamba headed to Willow Lawn
Virginia's primaries set the stage for this fall's fierce political wars
Chesterfield man identified as Swift Creek drowning victim
Williams: Richmond's schoolchildren are being left behind. What are we going to do about it?
After the game, Coleman called it a “surreal feeling” to hit that shot, and said of his college career, “If I could do it over again, I would. Wouldn’t change a bit.”
Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett frequently spoke of Coleman’s potential as a future coach, and even gave Coleman input during in-game timeouts this season.
Now, he’ll have a more official role.
He joins a coaching staff that includes Bennett, Jason Williford, Orlando Vandross and Ron Sanchez, who left his post as Charlotte's head coach to rejoin the Cavaliers this offseason.
Former Virginia forward Isaiah Wilkins is also a graduate assistant with the team, and former GA Johnny Carpenter is the program's director of player personnel.
Photos from the UVa men's basketball season
Virginia’s Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball over Virgiina’s Tech’s Justyn Mutts (25) on Wednesday night. Gardner had 12 points. Mutts had 10 points.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Members of the Virginia baseball team take selfies with Steph Curry during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Virginia and Virginia Tech in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Tech’s Grant Basile (left) and Virginia’s Ryan Dunn (right) fight for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Virginia Tech’s Darius Maddox (left) tries to defends Virginia’s Reece Beekman during the second half in Charlottesville on Jan. 18.
Mike Kropf, The Daily Progress
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia students cheer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (left) celebrates after a basket against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia students cheer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) shoots a three point shot against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ryan Dunn (13) looks to pass the ball against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) makes a basket over Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia makes a basket over Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Members of the Virginia dance team sing “The Good Ol’ Song” after an NCAA college basketball game win over Virginia Tech in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball over Virgiina’s Tech’s Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Tech’s Grant Basile (left) and Virginia’s Ryan Dunn (right) fight for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (left) celebrates after a basket against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ben Vander Plas (5) shoots a basket over Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattoor (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) shoots a three point shot against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Virginia's Kihei Clark, right, is defended by North Carolina's Seth Trimble, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
Mike Kropf
Virginia's Isaac McKneely (11) shoots a 3-pointer against North Carolina. He scored 11 in the Cavaliers' 65-58 victory. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) drives with the ball against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ben Vander Plas (5) shoots a three pointer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s dance team performs during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (right) is defended by Seth Trimble (left) of North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) watches the ball as North Carolina’s RJ Davis (4) brings it up the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) passes the ball against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Isaac McKneely (11) shoots a three pointer against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) shoots a basket while North Carolina’s Rechon “Leaky” Black (1) tries to defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Virginia’s Ben Vander Plas dunks the ball against North Carolina during the second half of Tuesday's game at John Paul Jones Arena.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett speaks to his players during the second half of Tuesday's game against North Carolina at John Paul Jones Arena.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) tries for a layup against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Virginia’s Armaan Franklin, right, goes up for a shot against North Carolina during the second half of Tuesday’s game at John Paul Jones Arena.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Jayden Gardner (1) shoots a free throw against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia and North Carolina tipoff at the start of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS North Carolina’s Donovan Johnson (14) and D’Marco Dunn (11) help Jalen Washington (13) up after a play against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Reece Beekman (2) defends the ball against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS North Carolina’s Jalen Washington (center) tries to shoo the ball against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis gestures to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Virginia's Ben Vander Plas (5) shoots next to Albany's Jonathan Beagle (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
Mike Kropf
UVa’s Ryan Dunn drives through Albany’s Jonathan Beagle in Charlottesville. Dunn and the host Cavaliers ended their nonconference schedule with a victory.
Mike Kropf/The Daily Progress
Virginia’s Kihei Clark was met with resistance from Albany’s Malik Edmead in the second half. Clark scored 8 points and added 10 assists in the win.
Mike Kropf/THE DAILY PROGRESS
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ryan Dunn (13) is boxed out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Albany in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Armaan Franklin (4) shoots the ball against Albany during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ben Vander Plas (5) is boxed out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Albany in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) drives with the ball against Albany during the second half of Wednesday’s game at John Paul Jones Arena.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett speaks to Kihei Clark during the second half of Wednesday’s game against Albany at John Paul Jones Arena.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) drives with the ball against Albany during the second half of Wednesday’s game at John Paul Jones Arena.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Armaan Franklin (4) shoots the ball against Albany during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ryan Dunn (13) drives with the ball against Albany during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Kihei Clark (0) laughs on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Albany in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ben Vander Plas (5) shoots the ball against Albany during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) celebrates after a basket against Albany during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) drives to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Albany in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Jayden Gardner (1) wins the tip against Albany during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) looks to shoot against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
Mike Barber
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) thinks about a shot against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Mike Kropf
Virginia’s Kadin Shedrick (21) and Florida State’s Cam’ron Fletcher fight for the ballduring the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
Mike Barber