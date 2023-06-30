CHARLOTTESVILLE – From the first day he walked on with the Virginia basketball team, back in 2019, Chase Coleman said his career goal was to become a basketball coach. Now, he’s starting on that path.

Coleman, a guard who played four seasons for the Cavaliers, will be a graduate assistant with the team this coming season, sources confirmed Friday.

Coleman, a Norfolk native, played in 33 games over four seasons for UVa, took part in senior day ceremonies before this year’s regular-season finale against Louisville. Then, to put a fitting bow on his playing career, Coleman sank a contested 3-pointer with 30 seconds left, icing on a win that clinched a share of the ACC regular-season championship for Virginia.

After the game, Coleman called it a “surreal feeling” to hit that shot, and said of his college career, “If I could do it over again, I would. Wouldn’t change a bit.”

Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett frequently spoke of Coleman’s potential as a future coach, and even gave Coleman input during in-game timeouts this season.

Now, he’ll have a more official role.

He joins a coaching staff that includes Bennett, Jason Williford, Orlando Vandross and Ron Sanchez, who left his post as Charlotte's head coach to rejoin the Cavaliers this offseason.

Former Virginia forward Isaiah Wilkins is also a graduate assistant with the team, and former GA Johnny Carpenter is the program's director of player personnel.

Photos from the UVa men's basketball season