Chattanooga downs VCU 56-54 at Siegel Center

Williams later tied it at 47 on a dunk, on a feed from Kern, but Smith put the Mocs back up on a layup.

KeShawn Curry tied it at 50 on a dunk with 3:33 to play, but a Silvio De Sousa layup put Chattanooga back in fornt.

WIlliams tied it at 52 at the fere throw line with about a minute to play, but DeSousa put the Moca back ahead on a dunk off an inbounds pass with 42.1 second left.

And Williams tied it once again, at 54, on a jumper with 25.1 seconds on the clock.

But finally Smith knocked down a midrange jumper with .4 seconds to go, and Chattanooga prevailed, the final punch thrown.

Saturday included a slow start offensively for both sides. Eight minutes in, VCU found itself just 2 of 11 from the field, and Chattanooga 1 of 8. The score was tied at just 4 at that point.

Smith found a rhythm as the first half progressed, though. VCU called a timeout after a sequence in which he completed a 3-point play, then hit a 3, to put the Mocs up 17-10 with about four minutes to play before the half.

After that timeout, things began to pick up for the Rams. Nunn finished at the rim and Williams hit a 3 to cut it to 17-15 with just under three minutes to go before the break.