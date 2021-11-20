Chattanooga downs VCU 56-54 at Siegel Center

Early in the second half of VCU’s matchup with visiting Chattanooga Saturday at the Siegel Center, Jayden Nunn connected on an off-balance jumper to cut the Mocs’ lead to 3.
The play got the home crowd, eager for a Rams run, up and loud.
But, on the opposite end, Chattanooga grabbed a pair of offensive rebounds. And, after the second, A.J. Caldwell found David Jean-Baptise for a 3.
Jean-Baptise, as he ran back down the court on defense, looked up at the shushed crowd with an expression of defiance.
That was the way Saturday’s game went for VCU, the Rams’ balloon popped each time they seemed ready to lift off. And it meant a second straight home loss, 56-54.
The stars ran the show for Chattanooga (4-0) Saturday -- Jean-Baptise and Malachi Smith, who were each first team all-conference picks in the SoCon last season. The Rams had troble slowing both, particularly Smith in the first half and Jean-Baptise in the second.
Jean-Baptise had 9 of his 12 points in the second half, and Smith 13 of his 20 points in the first half.
Williams tied the game at 44 for VCU (2-2) with a 3 at the 6:36 mark, but Smith was fouled on the next possession and hit a pair of free throws to buy the Mocs back up.
Williams later tied it at 47 on a dunk, on a feed from Kern, but Smith put the Mocs back up on a layup.
KeShawn Curry tied it at 50 on a dunk with 3:33 to play, but a Silvio De Sousa layup put Chattanooga back in fornt.
WIlliams tied it at 52 at the fere throw line with about a minute to play, but DeSousa put the Moca back ahead on a dunk off an inbounds pass with 42.1 second left.
And Williams tied it once again, at 54, on a jumper with 25.1 seconds on the clock.
But finally Smith knocked down a midrange jumper with .4 seconds to go, and Chattanooga prevailed, the final punch thrown.
Saturday included a slow start offensively for both sides. Eight minutes in, VCU found itself just 2 of 11 from the field, and Chattanooga 1 of 8. The score was tied at just 4 at that point.
Smith found a rhythm as the first half progressed, though. VCU called a timeout after a sequence in which he completed a 3-point play, then hit a 3, to put the Mocs up 17-10 with about four minutes to play before the half.
After that timeout, things began to pick up for the Rams. Nunn finished at the rim and Williams hit a 3 to cut it to 17-15 with just under three minutes to go before the break.
But Smith hit another 3 with about 41 seconds to go, and then a pair of free throws. Williams knocked down a 3 at the halftime buzzer, but the Rams still trailed 27-23 at halftime.
WIlliams led the Rams with 21 points. Nunn had 10.
VCU now will get ready to head to the Bahamas, where it will have three games in three days as part of the Battle 4 Atlantis, starting with Syracuse on Wednesday.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr