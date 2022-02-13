Chemistry a formula spilling over to offensive success for VCU

FAIRFAX — On Friday night, within VCU’s hotel on a trip to Fairfax for Saturday’s game against George Mason, some Rams players used a conference room as a space for study hall time.

But their teammates, who didn’t have a study hall block that night, joined them to socialize.

“On a Friday night, they could’ve went back to their rooms, watched an NBA game,” coach Mike Rhoades said after VCU’s 85-70 win Saturday. “They all hung in there and hung out. I think this group really likes hanging out and being around each other.

“And I think it carries over to the court.”

It carried over on the offensive end in particular on Saturday, as VCU recorded perhaps its best offensive outing of the season.

The Rams’ 85 points tied a season high. Their 55.6% overall shooting percentage was second only to the 55.8% they shot in a win over Florida Atlantic. They turned the ball over 12 times, which was right at the benchmark they’d like to hit per game in that category.

And more importantly, Saturday included, they’re finding offensive success much more consistently from game to game — continuing to pull out of the doldrums that characterized the offensive end earlier in the season.

“I think so many different guys are just starring in their roles,” Rhoades said. “Accepting their roles, but starring in their roles.”

VCU, after Saturday, sits third in the Atlantic 10 in conference play shooting 47% from the field through 12 league games. That’s compared to mid December when, heading into the FAU game — which became their last nonconference matchup — the Rams were shooting 41.7% through 10 games. That ranked 11th in the league.

Ace Baldwin Jr. has contributed mightily to that, since he returned on Dec. 8, coming off an offseason Achilles tear. But Williams said Saturday that the Rams’ chemistry has improved, too. All five of VCU’s starters scored in double figures Saturday, and three of them got at least 10 shot attempts each.

Rhoades, philosophically, wants to allow players to operate with freedom on offense, a “green light mentality.” But within that, he said, comes a responsibility to share the ball and seek the prudent play.

VCU is the only team in the A-10 with two players in the top-10 of the league in assists. Baldwin is fifth at 5.7 assists a game and Williams is ninth at 4.4.

“A couple guys [Saturday] could’ve taken a 3, instead they kicked it out for an open 3,” Rhoades said. “We had one time where a guy was going for a layup and he pulled it out and reversed it because he wanted to run clock.

“Like, that’s playing the right way.”

But the biggest point for VCU in terms of offensive execution, Rhoades said, is turnovers. Twelve was a palatable number Saturday, but he acknowledged the Rams’ inconsistency in keeping turnovers down. They averaged 18 in the four games leading into Saturday.

Limiting turnovers could be the X-factor for continued offensive opulence moving forward.

And as Saturday showed, VCU can be at its best when the chemistry that has been strengthening spills over into game play.

“Now we’re just all coming together, fighting adversity,” Baldwin said. “See how it is now.”