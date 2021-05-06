Chris Bocklet's remarkable recovery from a traumatic brain injury inspires Virginia lacrosse

“He had no idea who the faces were, but there was just something about hearing the messages that I know he felt something there,” she said.

Though his stay at Shepherd was expected to last a month or even two, he completed his work there in a matter of weeks, returning home and beginning an eight-week program of brain rehabilitation at the Brooks Center near Jacksonville.

A road that began with Bocklet unable to say anything more than “yes, no and thank you,” — and not grasping their meanings — progressed to him identifying fruits. The apple was a particularly momentous breakthrough.

“It was kind of like being in another country and not knowing the language, having to relearn everything,” he said.

By the middle of the month, he was in the courtyard of the center, teaching therapists how to step and throw a lacrosse ball.

Bocklet finished that program on April 21. A day later, he flew to UVA to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the 2011 national title, show his girlfriend — who along with his mother had been his primary caregiver during his recovery — the school, and to speak to the current men’s and women’s teams.