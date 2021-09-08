Chris Chukwuneke taking advantage of first starting opportunity at JMU

If someone told Chris Chukwuneke when he was in high school that one day he’d be starting for James Madison as a defensive back, he would’ve laughed at them.
“And said, 'Nah, I play running back. I don't play defense,’” Chukwuneke said Tuesday afternoon, reflecting on his journey.
At running back was where Chukwuneke first made a name, as a standout at St. John Vianney High School in Holmdel, N.J. It was the position he was originally slated to play in college, too. He committed to Villanova as a rising senior in June 2016.
But, eventually, Chukwuneke came to feel that he made his choice too early. He thought it through further and ultimately decommitted from Villanova.
And, seeking to develop more, the Edison, N.J., native opted to go the prep school route before choosing a new college destination.
He entered at The Peddie School in Hightstown, N.J. There he made a move that proved pivotal: he began playing on the defensive side of the ball.
JMU liked what it saw of Chukwuneke’s defensive tape, offered him to play defensive back, and he was off to Harrisonburg.
The 6-foot, 188 pounder, after redshirting as a freshman in 2018, was a contributor for the Dukes the past two seasons. But then, with incumbent starter MJ Hampton hurt, Chukwuneke earned his first career starting nod for JMU’s season opener against Morehead State this past Saturday, at the hybrid “rover” defensive back position.
And he delivered, registering a career-high six tackles, including one for loss. He assisted on a sack.
Coach Curt Cignetti said he was encouraged by the way Chukwuneke played Saturday.
"It felt good to be able to put that product on the field,” Chukwuneke said of his outing. “My mom came down for the game. It was the first game she got to see my start in about four or five years. So it felt good to be able to do that.”
Chukwuneke, as a running back at St. John Vianney, racked up 1,300 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns his senior year. Afterward, decommitted from Villanova, Chukwuneke sought bigger offers.
Connecticut entered the picture, and offered him a chance to play running back. But he opted not to take it. Meanwhile, coach Chris Malleo at The Peddie School reached out and Chukwuneke decided to do a postgraduate year.
At Peddie, a stipulation was that if Chukwuneke was going to play running back he was going to play defense as well. His coaches at St. John Vianney used to tell him that he had the length to play defensive back. But Chukwuneke brushed off the notion at the time.
“I had the speed, and all of that. But I was sort of hard headed,” Chukwuneke said. “As a high school kid, you want to play running back, you want the ball in your hands. And want to score touchdowns and all of that.”
Chukwuneke did still get to do that at The Peddie School — he collected 1,400 all-purpose yards and scored 19 times during his season there in 2017. But Malleo and Co. also put him at multiple spots on defense, including safety, corner and the hybrid position he now fills at JMU. He found he sort of liked it.
One night Chukwuneke was bored and decided to put together some of his defensive game tape. He sent the video to Drew Dudzik, then a member of the JMU coaching staff.
“And the next morning he's calling Coach Malleo, offering me,” Chukwuneke said. “And the rest is history.”
Chukwuneke visited campus for the Dukes’ playoff semifinal game against South Dakota State that December, when they registered six interceptions.
“And I just knew right there I was committing,” he said.
Chukwuneke, after his redshirt year in 2018, got playing time at nickel corner and on special teams in 2019. He overcame a dislocated elbow suffered against Elon in September to return and register his first career interception against Rhode Island in the regular-season finale.
He had labrum surgery last fall and felt he wasn’t at full form during the spring season earlier this year. Still, he played in all eight games.
In preseason camp last month, in preparation for the fall season, Hampton hurt his foot in a scrimmage. That injury, Cignetti said Tuesday, has prevented Hampton from practicing, and could keep him out another two or three weeks.
In the aftermath, Eddie Whitley Jr., the Dukes’ rovers coach, sat Chukwuneke down and told him to begin preparing to be the starter at that position for the opener.
With his mother, Florence, in attendance Saturday, Chukwuneke was effective. His six tackles tied for the team high, with linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey.
“He's always had the ability to be a really good player,” Cignetti said. “It's been sort of just getting him on the field. He's had some injuries that have kept him off the field. And then sort of the day in, day out consistency and the assignment part of it.”
Chukwuneke said he feels he left a couple plays on the field, and could’ve been better Saturday. He’ll get another shot this Saturday vs. Maine, a 4 p.m. kickoff in the Dukes’ Colonial Athletic Association opener.
The journey that’s put him in his position has been a crazy ride, he said. He wouldn’t have believed it a few years ago.
But now he’s a starter on one of the top defensive units in the nation.
“The road just shows that if you keep on working and you put your head down and you pray and you just trust in God, that everything will come through when it's supposed to come through,” Chukwuneke said. “And when you have the opportunity just to capitalize on it."
