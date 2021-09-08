Chris Chukwuneke taking advantage of first starting opportunity at JMU

And he delivered, registering a career-high six tackles, including one for loss. He assisted on a sack.

Coach Curt Cignetti said he was encouraged by the way Chukwuneke played Saturday.

"It felt good to be able to put that product on the field,” Chukwuneke said of his outing. “My mom came down for the game. It was the first game she got to see my start in about four or five years. So it felt good to be able to do that.”

Chukwuneke, as a running back at St. John Vianney, racked up 1,300 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns his senior year. Afterward, decommitted from Villanova, Chukwuneke sought bigger offers.

Connecticut entered the picture, and offered him a chance to play running back. But he opted not to take it. Meanwhile, coach Chris Malleo at The Peddie School reached out and Chukwuneke decided to do a postgraduate year.

At Peddie, a stipulation was that if Chukwuneke was going to play running back he was going to play defense as well. His coaches at St. John Vianney used to tell him that he had the length to play defensive back. But Chukwuneke brushed off the notion at the time.