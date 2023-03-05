Randolph-Macon isn't the only Virginia team still dancing in the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament.

On Saturday night, Christopher Newport went to Hampden-Sydney and defeated the Tigers 72-59 in second-round play. The Captains were led by Rodney Graves, who scored 19 points, and Jahn Hines with 18 points while Trey Barber and Matthew Brodie contributed double digits with 15 and 12, respectively.

To start the game, neither team seemed to be able to get going on offense, and entering the locker room the Captains had a narrow 28-24 advantage.

However, at halftime it seemed like a new team came out of the CNU locker room, as the Captains managed to shoot 49% from the field and capitalize on 23 made free throws. Christopher Newport then extended its lead to 19 with 6:37 remaining in the game. After a small spark of life from the Tigers, the Captains shut down the rally and secured the win.

“All in all, the offensive rebounds and their ability to get to the free throw line,” Tigers coach Caleb Kimbrough said when asked what the difference was.

The loss brought an end to a special season for Hampden-Sydney, which reclaimed its winning ways.

Tigers senior Harrison Taylor was emotional after his final collegiate game.

“You hear programs all over the country talk about how they have a brotherhood or a family, but man, I swear there’s nothing like this one," he said.

Taylor is the lone senior for the Tigers, who will be an early favorite to contend in ODAC play next season.

After the game, Captains head coach John Krikorian complimented the Tigers and the program that they have become.

“Hampden-Sydney’s got a terrific team, Caleb has done a great job with those guys,” he said. "We have a lot of experienced guys that have been in environments like this, and they’re not really shook by it. I think they actually thrive off of it.”

Christopher Newport will move into the round of 16, which is where it was eliminated last year, to face Mary Hardin-Baylor.