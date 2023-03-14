The last time a Division III college put both its men’s and women’s basketball teams in the Final Four in the same season was Amherst, back in 2016.

Six years later, Christopher Newport has accomplished the same feat, as both men's and women's basketball teams have advanced to their respective Final Fours this weekend.

"It speaks volumes to CNU athletics, CNU basketball, our players, our school, it's a really cool deal," men's coach John Krikorian said as the teams finished their preparations on Tuesday.

It has not been an easy journey for either team. For the men's team, this year was all about redemption after falling one game short of the Final Four last year.

"It's extremely special for this group, especially after having lost in the Elite Eight last year," Krikorian said. "These guys were motivated to have an opportunity to get back."

Despite having lost some key players towards the end of the season, such as region player of the year Anaya Simmons, the women's team has still managed to maintain an undefeated 30-0 record.

"We've suffered so many key injuries toward the end of the season and playing without 40% of our starting lineup, the fact that this group was able to persevere … I was very excited for them," women's coach Bill Broderick said.

This is the third time in program history that the women have made it to the Final Four, with their last appearance being in 2017 under Broderick.

"We have never made it past a Final Four game, so we have never been in the finals or won a championship," Broderick said. "There's so many things that have to go right for you, and it involves some luck and good matchups and health - we've been unable to overcome that so far."

Even with the potential of bringing home two trophies instead of one, the teams do not feel any added pressure. Rather, they plan on attacking the game just like any other and supporting each other no matter the results.

"I wouldn't call it pressure. We support each other and we definitely want both teams to win," sophomore guard Ty Henderson said. "We're going to go out there and compete that's all we can do."

The Richmond area will also be well-represented on both teams, with Henderson hailing from L.C. Bird, Christian Wilson representing Henrico County and Faith Henderson from Powhatan.

"It's special to come from this area and have a Virginia team go as far as we're going," Faith Henderson said.

The men's team will play on Thursday as they take on Swarthmore at 5:30 p.m. in Fort Wayne, Ind. The women will be traveling to Trinity University to take on Rhode Island College on Saturday at 5 p.m.

📷 The Times-Dispatch's 'Photo of the Day' Jan. 1, 2023 Jan. 2, 2023 Jan. 3, 2023 Jan. 4, 2023 Jan. 5, 2023 Jan. 6, 2023 Jan. 7, 2023 Jan. 8, 2023 Jan. 10, 2023 Jan. 11, 2023 Jan. 12, 2023 Jan. 13, 2023 Jan. 14, 2023 Jan. 15, 2023 Jan. 16, 2023 Jan. 17, 2023 Jan. 18, 2023 Jan. 19, 2023 Jan. 20, 2023 Jan. 21, 2023 Jan. 22, 2023 Jan. 23, 2023 Jan. 24, 2023 Jan. 25, 2023 Jan. 26, 2023 Jan. 27, 2023 Jan. 28, 2023 Jan. 29, 2023 Jan. 30, 2023 Jan. 31, 2023 Feb. 1, 2023 Feb. 2, 2023 Feb. 3, 2023 Feb. 4, 2023 Feb. 5, 2023 Feb. 6, 2023 Feb. 7, 2023 Feb. 8, 2023 Feb. 9, 2023 Feb. 10, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Feb. 12, 2023 Feb. 13, 2023 Feb. 14, 2023 Feb. 15, 2023 Feb. 16, 2023 Feb. 17, 2023 Feb. 18, 2023 Feb. 19, 2023 Feb. 20, 2023 Feb. 21, 2023 Feb. 22, 2023 Feb. 23, 2023 Feb. 24, 2023 Feb. 25, 2023 Feb. 26, 2023 Feb. 27, 2023 Feb. 28, 2023 March 1, 2023 March 2, 2023 March 3, 2023 March 4, 2023 March 5, 2023 March 6, 2023 March 7, 2023 March 8, 2023 March 9, 2023 March 10, 2023 March 11, 2023 March 12, 2023 March 13, 2023 March 14, 2023