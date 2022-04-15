Christopher Newport's lacrosse team is nationally ranked, thanks to a strong Atlee flavor

Just a few years ago, four kids from Mechanicsville played alongside each other for one of the top high school lacrosse programs in Virginia.

Today, they find themselves in the same position, but a different place – spearheading one of the top Division III lacrosse programs in the nation to a historic start and pushing for postseason glory.

If they’ve made anything clear, though, it’s this: they’re still not satisfied.

“We want to be playing our best lacrosse at the end of May,” fifth-year attacker Dylan Rice said.

Christopher Newport University men’s lacrosse team is no stranger to regular season success. Since joining the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference in 2014, formerly known as the Capital Athletic Conference, they haven’t experienced a losing record. They’ve finished top-three in the conference every year since the 2015 season (the 2020 season was canceled).

As for the postseason, the Captains qualified for their first-ever NCAA Division III tournament in 2018 where they made it to the third round, then made their first-ever Final Four appearance last year.

Thus, the mark has been set.

Along with Rice, fifth-year midfielder Will Stockhausen, junior attacker Drew Miller and junior midfielder Andrew Cook all were starters for Atlee High School during the 2017 season. Rice and Miller even played on the same attacking line in high school and are doing the same now in Newport News.

“We picked up right where we left off in high school here at college,” said Rice. “Atlee prepared us very well for college…we’ve all been able to have success and carry that on.”

In fact, Miller attributed Rice and Stockhausen for being one of the reasons for committing to CNU.

“Hearing from (them) how much they loved the team and the coaching staff, they were a huge reason I ended up here,” Miller said, adding that Cook transferred to CNU before the start of this season, reuniting the players. “They’re like brothers to me.”

For seventh-year head coach Mikey Thompson, himself a former standout at Collegiate and UVA, bringing in players with previously established bonds both on and off the field is nothing new. This year's roster has groups of players from the same club programs, same counties and same high schools. Coupled with the four players from Atlee, there are groups of players from high schools in both Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads.

“It always can be an advantage to bring in guys that have some chemistry coming out of either their high school or even their club programs,” Thompson said. “You also can create that chemistry right when you get on campus together.”

Needless to say, he’s seen that growth in chemistry, and more. Since the players stepped foot on campus, Thompson noticed a radiating sense of brotherhood both on and off the field.

For those four standouts from Atlee, they all have one unfortunate thing in common: none of them have a championship at both the high school or college level.

They’re looking to change that this year. A year removed from being eliminated by conference foe and perennial powerhouse Salisbury University for the third time in four years, the Captains are off to their best start in program history, surpassing the mark set in the 2018 season when they began 9-0.

As of now, they sit at 13-0 with three games left in their regular season schedule before heading into the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference tournament, and then the NCAA tournament. While they are enjoying this regular season success, they’re staying focused on the bigger picture, as Thompson reiterates often to his players.

But admittedly, it’s been hard for them to look past the support and excitement that has grown around the program this season. They all remember the crowds of families, fans and alumni they’ve seen this season, and not just at the home games.

They remember the support when they took down Randolph-Macon College, and they couldn’t forget the sea of blue in the stands when they travelled to Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., both of which largely felt like home games.

They view it as a testament to the communal growth, and establishment of a pipeline for future recruits.

“That’s been a huge piece to the overall success of our program,” Thompson said. “We feel like we have a pretty good place in those communities.”

The last few games of the regular season, though, will be played at home in Jennings Family Stadium, with more chances to keep rewriting the record book. Saturday's game is against Salisbury, who they lost to four times last year and haven’t beat since the 2014 season.

They maintain, though, that the focus will be firmly on May.

Winning an NCAA championship wouldn’t just be the climax of this already historic season for Rice, Miller, Stockhausen and Cook. Rather, it’d be the culmination of four college careers that started in Mechanicsville and carried over to Newport News, rallying a team to the summit of college lacrosse and completing the dream they’ve worked toward since they took the field together for the first time.