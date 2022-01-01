Clark comes through in clutch as UVA conquers Syracuse at Carrier Dome

Before the final buzzer, Clark added an acrobatic layup and then made both ends of one-and-one free throw with 22 seconds left to seal the win and give the Cavaliers the final tally they’d take the game by.

With 17 points, he finished as one of four scorers in double figures for the Hoos. Guard Armaan Franklin also had 17. Forward Jayden Gardner added 15 points and forward Kadin Shedrick had 12 points to go along with 11 rebounds for a double-double.

The contest’s top scorer on Saturday was Buddy Boeheim with 27 points.

But after his wowing dunk through a foul and the made free throw, UVA put together a run of 7 points in a row to go ahead 52-50. Then following Jimmy’s layup, the Cavaliers tallied five straight points to move in front 57-52 with 8:18 to play.

As part of that sequence to go up by five, Clark hit the second of his three 3s when Gardner found him open. The Cavaliers moved the ball well throughout to get open looks, and were 7-of-20 from 3 against the Orange’s signature 2-3 zone.

“I thought we kept our composure,” Bennett said, “and kept playing against that zone. And we played really good defense for the most part. … So, yeah, I thought there was some resiliency.”