Clemson at Virginia Tech: 3 keys for the Hokies

TECH’S THREE KEYS TO VICTORY

1 Pray for rain: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence joked this week that he’s never played in snow. The forecast for Saturday in Blacksburg may be too warm for that to change, but a heavy dose of cold rain could help equalize things in this major mismatch. The Tigers have thrown more than they’ve run it this year, passing 381 times and rushing 332. Really nasty conditions could potentially throw off Lawrence and the passing attack.

2 Limit big plays: The Tigers have ripped off 24 plays that have gone for 30 yards or more this season, tied for the 15th most in the nation. Clemson is particularly explosive in the passing game, where eight players have a reception for 35 yards or more this year. Big plays have been one of the Tech defense’s biggest struggles. Only five ACC teams have allowed more plays of 30 yards or more this year. In their last game, a 47-14 blowout loss at Pittsburgh, the Hokies gave up a 64-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to D.J. Turner.

3 Convert on third down: Virginia Tech’s offense has, statistically, been effective in many ways in 2020. It ranks fourth in total offense and sixth in scoring. But what’s rendered it punchless at times, including in the Pittsburgh loss, has been a failure to sustain drives, getting stopped too often on the all-important third down. The Hokies rank 13th out of 15 teams in the ACC in thirc-down conversions, turning them into first downs just 35.5% of the time. To make matters worse, Clemson boasts the conference’s second best third-down defense, holding opponents to a 30.4% success rate.