CHARLOTTESVILLE – Brad Brownell could not help but chuckle when he was asked what’s been wrong with Tony Bennett’s Virginia basketball team the past two weeks.

“There’s just times you miss a few shots,” the Clemson coach said Monday. “I don’t see anything. They haven’t forgotten how to play. He hasn’t forgotten how to coach, I’ll tell you that. They’re a terrific team that maybe just hasn’t played quite as well or had the ball go in.”

The Tigers and No. 13 UVa are tied for third place in the ACC going into their meeting Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers have lost back-to-back games – at Boston College and at North Carolina – and have not played particularly well since consecutive wins over North Carolina State and Duke earlier this month.

From 2018-2020, Virginia was dominant in February, going 18-3 in the calendar’s shortest month. But in the last three seasons, they are just 13-9 in February games going into the final two of this regular season.

Brownell understands a bit of what Virginia is going through. His team endured a stretch where the team lost four of five games, including a loss to last-place Louisville. Clemson has bounced back with dominant wins over Syracuse and North Carolina State.

“I was never worried about our team,” Brownell said. “It’s hard to play great for four months. I don’t think our group ever lost our confidence or anything.”

Clemson has scored over 90 points in three of its last four games.

“They’re very experienced, inside-outside attack,” Bennett said. “Their guards can play and P.J. Hall is just so good. And they’re physical and athletic. … They’re putting the ball in the basket at a high clip and in a variety of ways.”

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, have struggled mightily on the offensive end. They’re shooting just 31% from the floor over the past four games, missing scores of layups, and struggling from beyond the 3-point arc. They’ve hit just 27.8% of their 3-point attempts in the past six games.

“I’m not really too concerned,” said senior forward Jayden Gardner after the UNC loss. “I’m really, really encouraged by the way we fought, to know that we can be in these spots and come back and still play together and try to force a win. I think this team right now, we just have to keep doing what we’re doing on the defensive end, but most importantly work on our offense, little things, finishing, free throws – missed a lot of free throws tonight – and keep working on the bunnies.”

Gardner has been the lone bright spot, going 15 for 29 and scoring a combined 35 points the past two games, finding space against both Boston College and North Carolina’s defenses to get up his mid-range jump shot.

“He’s got great touch. He’s quick. He gets out of his pick-and-roll stuff really. He can rip drive it and get to the basket,” Brownell said. “He’s obviously a guy who can score away from the hoop. He can do a lot of different things. He’s a got a big strong physical body. He’s an older player. He’s been a very good player in college his entire career. He just has a lot of different weapons and physically he’s super strong. There’s not that many guys you run into with that physical body and touch.”

Virginia has beaten Clemson in 12 of the last 13 meetings, but the Tigers did score a victory in its last visit to Charlottesville, winning 67-50 in 2021.

For the second straight game, Virginia will be facing an opponent desperate for a quality win to enhance its NCAA tournament resume. North Carolina kept its hopes alive by beating UVa 71-63 on Saturday. Now, Clemson gets its shot.

UVa is tied for third place in the ACC with Clemson, behind Pittsburgh and Miami, two teams that already own head-to-head tiebreakers with the Cavaliers.

Those two meet in their regular-season finales in south Florida on March 4, a game that could decide the league’s regular-season title. The Tigers, if they win out and get some help, could still finish first, too.

“I think most teams in the league, if you tell them you’re in the last week of the season and you’re playing for a league championship, yeah you need a little bit of help but you’re still right there, it’s pretty exciting,” Brownell said. “We’ve got to play tremendous basketball against a very good team in Virginia. It’s a big order but we’re looking forward to playing.”