Clemson handles UVA to end Cavaliers' calendar year on a down note

Indiana transfer Armaan Franklin had a productive night, scoring 13 and grabbing eight rebounds. But Franklin’s struggles from beyond the 3-point arc continued, as he went 1 for 7 from distance against the Tigers.

As a team, Virginia hit just six of its 22 attempts from 3-point range.

Senior forward Jayden Gardner, coming off a 29-point outing against Farleigh Dickinson on Saturday, had one of his least effective games at UVA, scoring nine points on a 2 for 9 shooting night.

Beekman faded in the second half and UVA got little production from the rest of the lineup. That combined with 14 turnovers on the night meant points were, once again, at a premium for Virginia.

UVA, which edged Pittsburgh earlier this month in its ACC opener, had opened 2-0 in league play in each of the past four seasons.

Clemson hit its first three 3-point tries of the game to take a 9-5 lead three minutes into the contest.

Gardner, who scores most of his points in the paint, stuck a 3-pointer from the wing to put UVA up 10-9 on the Tigers 4:42 into the game. But late in the half, Clemson used a 7-0 run to go up 31-21 with 4:37 left before the break.