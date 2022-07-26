Clemson, Miami picked to win ACC Divisions; UVA fourth, VT fifth in Coastal

Clemson should return to the top of the Atlantic Division and the ACC this year, while the final season of divisional play figures to be as chaotic as ever in the Coastal.

The Tigers, league champions from 2015-2020 before stumbling slightly last year, are the preseason pick to win the ACC championship, according to a vote of league coaches and media members, the conference announced Tuesday.

As for Virginia and Virginia Tech, both under new coaches – Tony Elliott with the Cavaliers and Brent Pry with the Hokies – they’re projected to fight things out in the middle of the pack in the Coastal.

“Getting Coach Elliott has been electric, honestly,” said UVA linebacker Nick Jackson. “You can feel the buzz around campus on the grounds.”

The Cavaliers return star quarterback Brennan Armstrong and a talented and deep cast of wide receivers, but have major question marks on the offensive line and need to improve a defense that struggled against the run and allowing big plays last season.

The Hokies should be bolstered by a strong defense, but have questions all over the offense and issues with depth. Tech is hoping Marshall transfer Grant Wells can help stabilize its quarterback position.

“I came here to win, and I feel like I haven't done that yet here,” said Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield. “I want to set this place, this new regime, this program in the right direction with my last year and set my legacy off right. I want to go out on a good note and have a great season this year.”

Miami was selected to win the Coastal Division, ahead of Pittsburgh and North Carolina. Virginia and Virginia Tech were tapped to finish fourth and fifth, ahead of Georgia Tech and Duke. From 2013-2019, each school in the Coastal won the division once.

That side of the ACC looks similarly wide open this year, with six of the seven team’s receiving at least one first place vote in the preseason poll.

Miami, under new coach Mario Cristobal and led by quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, hasn’t won the division since 2017. Pittsburgh won the Coastal, and the ACC title game, last season but lost star quarterback Kenny Pickett.

“We've built a program in Pittsburgh,” said coach Pat Narduzzi. “It's not just a one-year splash, Kenny did it all and nobody else did anything. I think we've got a great football team.”

Clemson was voted ahead of North Carolina State and Wake Forest atop the Atlantic Division. Louisville, Florida State, Boston College and Syracuse rounded out the Atlantic, a division where every team returns its starting quarterback.

Clemson, with two new coordinators and a quarterback – D.J. Uiagalelei – seeking a bounce back year, doesn’t feel like the sure thing it’s been for the better part of the last decade. But even coming off a down year by its standard – one that still saw it win 10 games, including its final six – Dabo Swinney’s team goes into this season with both talent and expectations.

“It's been awesome that that's the standard we have for this program, that all the success we've had over the years has come to a point that now if we win ten games, that's unacceptable,” said senior defensive end K.J. Henry. “I don't want that to change.”

North Carolina State beat Clemson in overtime in Raleigh last season, but then lost by a field goal at Wake Forest later in the year. With quarterbacks Devin Leary and Sam Hartman back for the Wolfpack and Demon Deacons, the prediction is they’ll be nipping at the Tigers’ heels this year.

“We had confidence that we could be a good football team (last year), maybe despite what people on the outside thought,” said Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson. “Now that people have a different perception of us, we welcome that, but it can't change the way that we operate. It can't change our mindset and the way that we go about our daily tasks and our preparation.”

ACC Preseason Poll

(164 total votes)

Overall Champion

Clemson - 103

NC State - 38

Miami - 8

Wake Forest - 4

Pitt – 3

Virginia - 3

Florida State - 2

North Carolina - 2

Boston College - 1

Atlantic Division

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

Clemson (111) - 1,080

NC State (44) - 959

Wake Forest (6) - 783

Louisville - 591

Florida State (2) - 509

Boston College (1) - 469

Syracuse - 201

Coastal Division

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

Miami (98) – 1,036

Pitt (38) - 911

North Carolina (18) - 823

Virginia (6) - 667

Virginia Tech (3) - 592

Georgia Tech (1) - 343

Duke - 220