If it’s true that the more desperate team usually wins, Virginia Tech could be the pick Saturday afternoon when it hosts rival Virginia.

Sure, the No. 6 Cavaliers have won seven in a row, are the hottest team in the ACC, and sit just half a game back of first-place Clemson.

But the Hokies definitely earn the check mark in the desperation column.

“The clock is ticking for us,” said Virginia Tech coach Mike Young. “We’ve got to get on the stick here. We’ve been on a bit of a bumpy ride but I like our team a lot.”

Young labeled the Hokies’ Tuesday night loss at Miami “not fatal,” but there’s no denying the urgency for his team going into Saturday’s rivalry matchup. That figures to make the Hokies a dangerous opponent for the red-hot Cavaliers (17-3, 9-2 ACC) – that, and playing the game in Blacksburg, where they are 10-2 this season.

“At home, they’re so tough,” said Virginia coach Tony Bennett. “We know that environment so, again, you’re going to have play, it’s 40 minutes. Anything less, it probably doesn’t cut it.”

The Hokies (13-9, 3-8) own just five wins over Virginia in the last decade, holding a 5-15 mark against their rivals in that span. Of those five victories, four have come at Cassell Coliseum. All-time, Virginia Tech is 31-24 at home against UVa, including an 18-10 mark since Cassell opened in 1962.

While Young’s team faltered on the road this week, unable to hold a five-point lead with eight minutes to go, Bennett’s team gutted out a road win at Syracuse. The Cavaliers, showing obvious signs of fatigue from the quick, Saturday-to-Monday turnaround, were locked a tie game with four minute to play, but won 67-62.

“It’s good to win in different ways,” said senior forward Jayden Gardner. “You’re not going to beat the opponent by 20, 15 points like we did the last two games. It’s good to find different ways to win so you have that experience in March and we know how to come back and be resilient.”

Virginia’s 78-68 win over Tech on Jan. 18 was the Cavaliers fourth win in this current seven-game run. It was the Hokies’ sixth straight loss in a slide that ended at seven.

It was also the second straight game that UVa played a smaller starting lineup, benching center Kadin Shedrick and opening with two forwards – Gardner and Ben Vander Plas – on the floor. That move, which Virginia has stuck with since, combined with the continued emergence of athletic freshman forward Ryan Dunn has made the Cavaliers a different animal, Young said.

“Dunn’s playing very good basketball for them and it does make them different,” said Young, whose team opened ACC play 2-7, then won the conference tournament in Brooklyn. “His ability to offensive rebound. He has really settled in defensively. I think he’s another very good defender for the Cavaliers. [Bennett] has some interesting lineups that all bring something new to their team. Very different than what we have seen in years’ past.”

Young said Friday that its unclear whether the team will have guard Darius Maddox back for Saturday’s game. Maddox has missed the last two games dealing with a family situation.

In the earlier meeting, Tech senior guard Hunter Cattoor had just returned to action after missing four games with an elbow injury. He played 34 minutes that night, scoring 11 points to go with six rebounds and five assists.

“Needless to say, we’re different with him in our lineup,” said Young.

Now fully healthy, Cattoor has been hot, scoring a combined 55 points over the team’s past three games – home wins over Duke and Syracuse and the loss at Miami.

“Hunter is back and now he’s playing, they’re in rhythm,” said Bennett. “They’re tough minded and battling.”

They have no other choice.

