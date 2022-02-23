Coach K makes his final trip to Virginia tonight. Revisit some of his most memorable games against state teams...

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Hall of Fame Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, who is retiring after this season, will make his final visit to the Commonwealth on Wednesday night when his ninth-ranked Blue Devils take on UVA at John Paul Jones Arena.

Over the years, Coach K has had some memorable matchups with Virginia schools, from his 1983 blowout loss to Virginia in the ACC tournament in Atlanta — a 43-point loss Krzyzewski vowed never to forget — to the Cavaliers’ last-second win at Cameron Indoor earlier this year.

In between the domination by Ralph Sampson and the dagger by Reece Beekman, Krzyzewski, college basketball’s all-time winningest coach and owner of five national championships, has generally found great success against the Commonwealth teams. In all, his Duke teams are 102-29 against Virginia schools, including a 58-21 mark against UVA and a 21-7 record against Virginia Tech.

In 1995, when Krzyzewski missed the second half of the season due to complications from back surgery, the Cavaliers scored a 91-88 double overtime win at Cameron while the Blue Devils were coached by associate head coach Pete Gaudet. Later that season, UVA also won the teams’ meeting in Charlottesville. That was the last time the Cavaliers swept a season series from Duke.

UVA can do it again with a win over Coach K and the Blue Devils on Wednesday night.

Here are five of Krzyzewski’s most memorable games against Virginia schools:

March 15, 2007: 11th-seeded VCU upset sixth-seeded Duke in a first-round NCAA tournament game in Buffalo when Rams star Eric Maynor hit a pull-up jumper with 1.8 seconds to play to drop the Blue Devils, 79-77. VCU lost in the next round to Pittsburgh.

Feb. 26, 2011: Unranked Virginia Tech upset No. 1 Duke at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, overcoming a 6-point deficit in the second half to secure a win the Hokies hoped would get them an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. Instead, Tech found itself in a fourth straight NIT.

Feb. 13, 2016: The Blue Devils were unranked when No. 7 Virginia visited Cameron Indoor Stadium, on Krzyzewski’s 69th birthday, no less. But UVA hadn’t won there in 21 years at that point and, when Duke star Grayson Allen threw in a game-winning layup at the buzzer — but not before taking an apparent, unwhistled extra step — that streak continued. Krzyzewski celebrated with a 63-62 win.

Jan. 27, 2018: Few Virginia-Duke games enjoyed the hype of this meeting between the second-ranked Cavaliers and No. 4 Blue Devils. UVA was 19-1 entering this one; Duke was 18-2. Ty Jerome’s 3-pointer with 37.6 seconds left, and Kyle Guy’s two free throws with 6.1 to play made Virginia a winner at Cameron Indoor for the first time since 1995.

March 29, 2019: In his final season coaching Virginia Tech, Buzz Williams led the Hokies to the Sweet 16 in Washington D.C. and a date with the Zion Williamson-led Blue Devils. Down by two with the ball out of bounds, underneath the Duke basket, Tech guard Justin Robinson sent a lob pass to forward Ahmed Hill for a potential game-tying score, but Hill’s attempt rolled off the rim and Duke advanced to the Elite Eight, 75-73.