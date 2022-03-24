Coach Mox sees 'no reason' UVA women's basketball can't get back to winning

CHARLOTTESVILLE – With the program’s Final Four banners hanging overhead, and the woman who coached the program in those tournaments seated a few rows from the stage, new Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton made it clear Thursday – she’s embracing the goal of getting UVA back to where it once was.

“Honestly, there's no reason why we can't win here,” said Agugua-Hamilton, introduced Thursday at a press conference/pep rally attended by a number of current players. “I just think that the potential is endless. We're going to get this thing going.”

It has a ways to go.

Agugua-Hamilton – who goes by ‘Coach Mox’ – takes over for the wildly-unsuccessful Tina Thompson, who went 30-63 in four years at Virginia, including a 5-22 mark this past season. Thompson, one of the most decorated players in the history of the women’s game, had never been a head coach when UVA athletic director Carla Williams hired here in 2018.

Williams, herself, had only been on the job for about six months when she took a chance on Thompson, who had spent three seasons as an assistant at Texas.

“I think this time we were more targeted,” said Williams. “I know Virginia better now. So I have a better understanding of the university, of the institution, of the culture.”

In Agugua-Hamilton, a 2006 Hofstra graduate, Williams has hired a coach with experience – 12 years as an assistant at VCU, Indiana, Old Dominion and Michigan State, and the past three seasons as the head coach at Missouri State.

With a focus on defense and rebounding, and an offense that can push the pace or slow things down with a blocker-mover scheme, she led the Lady Bears to a 73-14 mark in her time there, and took them to the 2021 Sweet 16.

“There's a lot of hard work that went into that,” said Agugua-Hamilton, who said her Missouri State staff will join her at UVA. “And the culture I built there and how I developed those student-athletes, me and my staff, it's not an easy thing to do. If you dive in and really look at what we accomplished, you know that it can be accomplished here, as well.”

While Agugua-Hamilton has coached in the Commonwealth with both the Rams and the Monarchs, when she talks about coming home for this job, she’s referring to be a native of Herndon, growing up in Northern Virginia.

That gave her an appreciation for UVA and a reference for its former star-turned-coach, Dawn Staley. Virginia didn’t end up one its former players like Staley, Tammi Reiss, now the coach at Rhode Island, or Jenny Boucek, an assistant in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers. But Agugua-Hamilton takes over with the meaningful support and significant blessing of the women who coached those players with the Cavaliers.

“I think we all learned from prior searches,” said Debbie Ryan, who coached UVA from 1977-2011, leading it to 24 NCAA tournaments and three straight Final Fours. “Finding the person for this university, for this culture, isn’t the easiest of things. … Carla had her sights set on some people and she knew what she was doing. I trusted that she’d make a really good decision, and she did.”

Ryan had distanced herself from the program some since retiring in 2011, not wanting to overshadow her successor, Joanne Boyle. And Ryan, a cancer survivor and member, remains equally cognizant of not wanting to overstep with Agugua-Hamilton.

“As much as she wants me, I'll try to do as much as she wants,” said Ryan. “But I do want this to be her program, her program alone.”

One thing Ryan did pledge?

“I’m going to help her put more fannies in the seats,” said Ryan.