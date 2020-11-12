Coach upbeat about George Mason’s prospects

With so much continuity in personnel, chemistry is always going to be there, senior forward A.J. Wilson said. Everyone already knows how each other plays, and the freshmen are getting acclimated to the playing style, he said. Each of the Patriots knows where teammates like to be on the floor.

“Like when [sophomore point guard Xavier Johnson] drives, he knows where I’m at. I know what A.J. likes to do. We know each other’s tendencies,” senior guard Javon Greene said. “And I feel like that will help us a lot. Late-game situations, you know who to go to, you know what they like to do.”

Greene was George Mason’s leading scorer last year with 13.8 points per game. He also averaged a team-high 1.8 steals and hit a team-high 62 3-pointers. Paulsen said that Greene has had a great preseason to this point. He said Tuesday that the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder had a “phenomenal” last week in practice, because he’s just played simple, not trying to carry too much on his shoulders.

The Patriots will lean on Greene, Wilson and junior guard Jordan Miller — but not exclusively, Paulsen said.