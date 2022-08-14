Coastal Carolina aims to continue success with a largely new cast of characters

CHARLOTTESVILLE – The mullets and mustaches are back. The faces? Many of them are new.

After back-to-back 11 win seasons, Coastal Carolina faces a massive rebuild going into a 2022 football season that also sees it take on perhaps its most difficult schedule.

“This is by far the most challenging season we’ve faced since we moved to FBS football,” said coach Jamey Chadwell, whose team plays its first-ever game against Virginia on Nov. 19. “Both sides of the ball, we’ve lost a lot of production, a lot of names that have been well known over the last couple of years.”

The most familiar face – and mullet and mustache – belongs to three-year starting quarterback Grayson McCall, the Sun Belt Conference’s preseason player of the year. McCall has been prolific for the Chanticleers. He has thrown more career touchdown passes than any other quarterback on UVA’s schedule, even three more than Virginia’s own star, Brennan Armstrong (54-51).

Last season, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound North Carolina native had just three passes intercepted of his 241 attempts. He ranked second in the nation last season by completing 73% of his throws, and had the best passing efficiency rating in the country at 207.6.

The school has launched a website – TheRealMcCall.com – to promote him as a possible Heisman Candidate.

The offense also returns a pair of talented running backs in senior Reese White and sophomore Braydon Bennett, to assist McCall.

But this year, McCall will be playing behind an offensive line that lost three starters and will be throwing to a new – and largely unproven – cast of receivers.

“We have some really young, talented guys,” said McCall. “We have athletes all over the board who can make plays.”

Fifth-year senior Sam Pinckney, a Georgia State transfer, figures to lead the receiving corps. Pinckney caught 83 passes for 1,275 yards and 12 touchdowns over the 2019 and 2020 seasons, but was slowed by an injury last season.

The Chanticleers must replace 24 of their 33 touchdown receptions and 2,645 of their 3,457 receiving yards from last season.

Defensively, the rebuilding job is even more daunting. Coastal Carolina lost nine of its 11 starters on that side of the ball. It does bring back an emerging star in sophomore defensive end Josaiah Stewart, who ranked fifth in the nation last year with 12 ½ sacks.

How well Coastal – which also faces Old Dominion and James Madison in conference games – can fill in the pieces around Stewart on defense and McCall on offense will determine how much they’ll look like the group that has gone 22-3 the past two seasons, including posting a 14-2 mark in the Sun Belt.

“The guys who are returning know what it takes to win and win at a high level,” said Chadwell.

McCall and Chadwell said the mustaches will shaved at the end of preseason practice. The mullets some players are sporting? Those are here to stay.

“A little bit of mullet magic never hurt anybody,” said McCall.

Coastal Carolina

Coach: Jamey Chadwell (fifth season)

Star player: QB Grayson McCall

Last season: 11-2, 6-2 Sun Belt

Returning starters: 6 (4 offense, 2 defense)

All-time series: First meeting