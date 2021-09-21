Coastal Chaos in play yet again for Hokies, Hoos three games into season

Like Miami, Pittsburgh’s schedule offered up four non-conference games before the Panthers (2-1) get an ACC contest. They open October with road games at Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech that figure to announce their relevance going forward.

Virginia Tech suffered a disappointing 27-21 road loss at West Virginia in an old Big East rivalry renewed. And while Fuente acknowledged the significance of that matchup for a number of reasons, he also agreed that it does little to nothing to derail the Hokies’ quest for a spot in the ACC title game.

After hosting Richmond on Saturday, Tech plays another headline-worthy non-league game against Notre Dame. But just like WVU, that game won’t play into the Hokies’ divisional hopes. Still, even more important than positioning Tech for a higher level bowl game, this stretch of non-league games is helping it get ready to be a title contender.

“You have to find a way for us to continue to improve to give our team in the long run a chance to be the best team we can be,” said Fuente. “And then it’s on. It’s eight straight conference games and it’s the gauntlet, the grinder.”