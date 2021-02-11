Cole Johnson poised to become James Madison's starting quarterback

Where Johnson has upped his game heading into this season, he said, is in his knowledge of the offense. The spring season will be Cignetti’s second at JMU, and offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Shane Montgomery’s second as well.

Johnson described the two as really smart offensive coaches.

“It's different with every coach, and you kind of get accustomed to their style. But just playing smart, eliminating turnovers,” Johnson said, describing his mental approach. “Just knowing, obviously, down and distance. And keeping us out of bad situations.”

One of the mainstays of JMU’s offense has been quarterback mobility. DiNucci ran for 1,002 yards and 16 touchdowns in his two years with the Dukes. Schor ran for 1,163 yards and 21 touchdowns over his four years.

Johnson, at Cox High School, operated in a version of the triple-option offensive and described his as “deceptive speed.” He believes it’s a part of his game JMU can use effectively this year, supplementing his arm. He ran for a 33-yard score in the 2019 season.

As JMU’s opener approaches, Cignetti said he has much trust in Johnson as a person, and total confidence that he can get the job done.