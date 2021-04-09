College baseball roundup: VCU tops GW in A-10 opener

Steven Carpenter went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and VCU rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the seventh inning to top George Washington in both teams’ Atlantic 10 opener.

Liam Hibbits’ RBI single put the Rams (16-11, 1-0) up for good in a four-run seventh. Hunter Vay added a triple and an RBI for VCU.

Tyler Davis (6-1) picked up the win, allowing four hits and an earned run over 3ª innings. Evan Chenier got his third save of the season, allowing no hits or walks over 1⅓ innings.

Rich Pfluger (0-1) took the loss for GW (9-9, 0-1), allowing eight hits and four earned runs over 4ª innings of relief.

Clemson 6, Virginia 1: Mack Anglin allowed one hit and no walks over six scoreless innings as the Tigers rolled to an ACC win in the opener of their three-game series.

James Parker went 2 for 5 with two RBIs for Clemson (15-11, 9-7).

Andrew Abbott took the loss for UVA (14-15, 6-13), allowing eight hits and five earned runs over 4ª innings.