College basketball notes: Beard leaves Texas Tech for Texas

Chris Beard is leaving Texas Tech for the job at Big 12 rival Texas.
Beard said Thursday he was “thrilled and excited” to be returning to Austin, where he was a student assistant under coach Tom Penders. Beard will be formally introduced at a Friday news conference on the UT campus.
“It’s been a whirlwind of a day,” Beard said in a statement released by Texas. “It’s a difficult and emotional day in a lot of ways as I leave Texas Tech, a place where I’m very appreciative of not only my five years as a head coach but also my 10 years as an assistant. I owe so much to Texas Tech University.”
Beard led the Red Raiders to an NCAA Tournament runner-up finish two seasons ago. At Texas, he will replace Shaka Smart, who left after six seasons for Marquette after failing to lead the Longhorns past the first round of the tournament in three appearances.
Smart left Texas with two years left on a contract that was set to pay him more than $7 million.
Red Raiders athletic director Kirby Hocutt said frustration was a fair way to describe how he was feeling. In a Zoom call with reporters before Texas announced Beard’s hiring, Hocutt said Texas Tech had long been proactive in working on a long-term contract, but never had an opportunity to make a counter offer. The Tech AD said Beard told him he was ready for a new challenge.
Beard was 112-55 in five seasons with the Red Raiders. He was named The Associated Press coach of the year in 2019 as he guided Texas Tech to a 31-7 finish and lost to Virginia in the national championship game. The Red Raiders made it to the second round of this season’s tournament.
The Longhorns last made the Final Four in 2003 but made tournament appearances 16 times under Rick Barnes from 1999 to 2015 and reached the regional finals in 2006 and 2008. Texas hasn’t made it out of the first weekend of the tournament since then.
Iowa’s Garza named
men’s player of the year
Luka Garza knew what everyone expected before returning for a final run as Iowa’s unquestioned star.
Pressure? Garza felt it, all right, enough to know his mental health required the same attention as his game.
“I needed meditation to lean on, to be able to mainly just go out there and be myself and not worry about anything else,” Garza said.
That best explains why the 6-foot-11, 265-pound senior is The Associated Press men’s college basketball national player of the year after finishing second last season. He was the runaway choice for the award announced Thursday, receiving 50 of 63 votes from AP Top 25 voters.
Ayo Dosunmu, who led Illinois to the Big Ten Tournament title and a No. 1 NCAA seed, was second with six votes, followed by Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham with three. Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert and Baylor’s Jared Butler each earned two votes.
Michigan’s Juwan Howard was named the coach of the year.
Players make their case to Emmert
A trio of men’s basketball players asked NCAA President Mark Emmert during a video call Thursday to abide by, and enforce, Title IX gender equity rules and to create a waiver that would let college athletes start earning money from use of their names, images and likenesses this year.
What did the three students say they heard in return?
“A lot of talk,” according to Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon.
Another player involved, Rutgers’ Geo Baker, said Emmert repeatedly referred to waiting for Congress to intervene and summed up the session this way: “What it really sounded like was that the NCAA doesn’t really want to be the first to make action.”
“We brought up a lot of our points, and it’s kind of like he would say the same thing and kind of agree with us. But that really wasn’t going anywhere,” Michigan’s Isaiah Livers said. “And obviously, from what I hear, he likes to kind of talk about points instead of make action.”
Emmert’s take: “We had a really good, really constructive conversation,” he said during an availability later Thursday, “and I look forward to continuing to work with them and others.”
Elsewhere
Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills,
- who led the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles on a surprising run to the Sweet 16, agreed to a new contract Thursday that the school called a “longterm commitment.” Details of his new deal were not released.
- DePaul will reportedly hire Oregon assistant
Tony Stubblefield as head coach, hoping he can restore a struggling program. Stubblefield replaces former UVA coach Dave Leitao
- , who was fired six years into his second tenure last month.
