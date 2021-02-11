College basketball notes: Virginia Tech's game against Louisville postponed

Virginia Tech, Louisville and the ACC announced Wednesday night that the Tech men’s basketball team’s home game with Louisville on Saturday has been postponed because of Louisville’s COVID-19 issues. The game has been rescheduled for March 3.

This was the fourth straight game that Louisville has had to postpone, including last week’s games against Syracuse and Virginia and Wednesday’s game against Pittsburgh.

Louisville announced Sunday night that coach Chris Mack was among those who had tested positive. He would not have coached in Saturday’s game had it taken place.

The Hokies have been idle since last weekend. They were originally supposed to host Florida State on Tuesday, but that game was postponed on Feb. 1 because of FSU’s COVID-19 issues.

The 18th-ranked Hokies’ next scheduled game is next Tuesday at North Carolina.

Other postponed games this weekend include Texas A&M-Florida and Memphis-Houston.

