College basketball notes: Virginia Tech's game against Louisville postponed

Virginia Tech, Louisville and the ACC announced Wednesday night that the Tech men’s basketball team’s home game with Louisville on Saturday has been postponed because of Louisville’s COVID-19 issues. The game has been rescheduled for March 3.
This was the fourth straight game that Louisville has had to postpone, including last week’s games against Syracuse and Virginia and Wednesday’s game against Pittsburgh.
Louisville announced Sunday night that coach Chris Mack was among those who had tested positive. He would not have coached in Saturday’s game had it taken place.
The Hokies have been idle since last weekend. They were originally supposed to host Florida State on Tuesday, but that game was postponed on Feb. 1 because of FSU’s COVID-19 issues.
The 18th-ranked Hokies’ next scheduled game is next Tuesday at North Carolina.
Other postponed games this weekend include Texas A&M-Florida and Memphis-Houston.
State men
Longwood 57, Gardner-Webb 54: DeShaun Wade made a half-court shot with 4.7 seconds left and he finished with a career-high 24 points as the Lancers beat the Runnin’ Bulldogs in Farmville.
ustin Hill had 15 points for Longwood (7-14, 6-9 Big South), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Williams had 13 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-13, 7-9).
Presbyterian 85, Hampton 70: Raymond Bethea scored a team-high 14 points, but the Pirates couldn’t keep pace with the Blue Hose in Hampton.
Davion Warren added 13 points and for Hampton (8-9, 7-5 Big South). Rayshon Harrison tallied a game-high 24 points for Presbyterian (5-11, 3-9).
Winthrop 80, Radford 64: Fah’Mire Ali recorded 23 points and five steals, but the Highlanders fell to the Big South-leading Eagles in Radford.
Dravon Mangum chipped in 13 points for Radford (13-8, 12-3 Big South). D.J. Burns Jr. scored 18 points in 17 minutes to lead Winthrop (17-1, 14-1).