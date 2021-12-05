College basketball roundup: Bueckers injured in UConn's win over Notre Dame

STORRS, Conn. — UConn won its rivalry game against Notre Dame but may have lost last year’s national player of the year to a knee injury in the process.
Paige Bueckers scored 22 points before going down with just seconds left in No. 2 UConn’s 73-54 victory over No. 24 Notre Dame on Sunday.
Bueckers, who is averaging a little more than 20 points per game, was dribbling up the court in the final minute of this one when she stumbled, twisting her ankle and coming down awkwardly on her left leg. She went to the floor a few seconds later and had to be carried off the court.
Coach Geno Auriemma said she injured her left knee but did not appear to twist it. He said the extent of the injury won’t be known until scans are completed on Monday.
“The initial report is, she might have hyperextended it,” Auriemma said. “But I think the first thing that goes through your mind is the worst thing.”
Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies (5-1), who dominated underneath, outrebounding Notre Dame 45-32 and outscored the Fighting Irish 28-16 in the paint.
Freshman Sonia Citron, coming off a 29-point game against Michigan State, scored 19 points for Notre Dame (7-2), which had its final lead at 10-9 in the first quarter.
State women
VCU 69, Boston College 65: Former Huguenot standout Taya Robinson scored a team-high 17 points, and the Rams held off a comeback bid by the Eagles for a victory at the Siegel Center on Sunday.
Janika Griffith-Wallace added 15 points for VCU (5-2), which led by as many as 17 points early in the fourth quarter.
Taylor Soule (20 points) and Boston College (6-2) cut the deficit to 2 points in the final minute, but VCU held on.
No. 11 Tennessee 64, Virginia Tech 58: Aisha Sheppard knocked down seven 3-pointers en route a game-high 30 points, but the Hokies stumbled late in a loss to the Volunteers at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg.
Virginia Tech (7-2) entered the fourth quarter up 1 and led by 7 with 6:01 left in regulation, but Tennessee (8-0) engineered a 12-0 run to seize the lead, which it wouldn’t relinquish.
Jordan Walker had 17 points, seven boards and five assists for the Vols.
North Carolina 93, James Madison 47: The Dukes dropped their third game in a row with a blowout loss to the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Jamia Hazell led JMU (3-5) with 20 points. JMU’s leading scorer, Kiki Jefferson, scored 8 points after being held scoreless in the first half.
Deja Kelly tallied 21 points for 8-0 UNC.
Virginia 62, George Washington 53: Amandine Toi tallied 14 points as the Cavaliers took down the Colonials in Washington, D.C.
Taylor Valladay contributed 13 points and Kaydan Lawson had 10 for UVA (3-6), which won consecutive games for the first time this season.
Nya Lok recorded 26 points in the loss for George Washington (5-4).
Old Dominion 68, William & Mary 55: Ajah Wayne poured in 24 points as the Monarchs picked up their fourth straight win, downing the Tribe in Williamsburg.
Iggy Allen chipped in 16 points and eight rebounds for ODU (6-2).
Sydney Wagner paced William & Mary (5-5) with 13 points.
State men
VMI 89, Seattle 82: Jake Stephens had 23 points plus 10 rebounds as the Keydets beat the host Redhawks.
Kamdyn Curfman added 22 points for the Keydets (6-4). Sean Conway had 12 points and eight rebounds.