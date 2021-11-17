College basketball roundup: George Mason upsets No. 20 Maryland in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — D’Shawn Schwartz scored a career-high 24 points, DeVon Cooper added 16 and George Mason withstood a frantic comeback bid by No. 20 Maryland to pull off a 71-66 upset Wednesday night.

The Patriots (4-0) let a 10-point lead dwindle to 59-56 before Cooper made a layup and Schwartz made a 3-pointer for an eight-point cushion with 3:06 to go. That was just enough to provide George Mason with its first win over a ranked foe since 2007 and its first-ever victory over Maryland (3-1), which won the previous nine games against its foe from Fairfax.

Playing its first season under rookie coach Kim English, George Mason opened with three straight wins of at least 20 points for the first time in school history. That included a 37-point rout of Morgan State on Sunday, the Patriots’ most lopsided victory since December 2016.

The Terrapins used a pair of 3-pointers by Eric Ayala to get to 67-66 in the final minute before Josh Oduro scored inside for the Patriots. Ayala then missed a potential game-tying 3, dooming Maryland to a humbling defeat.

Donta Scott had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Ayala tallied 17 points for the Terrapins, who were seeking to start 4-0 for the eighth straight year.