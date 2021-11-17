College basketball roundup: George Mason upsets No. 20 Maryland in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — D’Shawn Schwartz scored a career-high 24 points, DeVon Cooper added 16 and George Mason withstood a frantic comeback bid by No. 20 Maryland to pull off a 71-66 upset Wednesday night.
The Patriots (4-0) let a 10-point lead dwindle to 59-56 before Cooper made a layup and Schwartz made a 3-pointer for an eight-point cushion with 3:06 to go. That was just enough to provide George Mason with its first win over a ranked foe since 2007 and its first-ever victory over Maryland (3-1), which won the previous nine games against its foe from Fairfax.
Playing its first season under rookie coach Kim English, George Mason opened with three straight wins of at least 20 points for the first time in school history. That included a 37-point rout of Morgan State on Sunday, the Patriots’ most lopsided victory since December 2016.
The Terrapins used a pair of 3-pointers by Eric Ayala to get to 67-66 in the final minute before Josh Oduro scored inside for the Patriots. Ayala then missed a potential game-tying 3, dooming Maryland to a humbling defeat.
Donta Scott had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Ayala tallied 17 points for the Terrapins, who were seeking to start 4-0 for the eighth straight year.
Maryland trailed 32-31 at the break despite getting 13 points from Scott on 5-for-5 shooting. The deficit reached 10 points with 13 minutes left, and the Terrapins never could pull even.
George Mason led 59-50 with before a 3-point play by Scott and three free throws from Julian Reese got the Terrapins within 3 points with 4:34 remaining. But the Patriots would not relent.
Hampden-Sydney 100, Southern Virginia 70: Five Hampden-Sydney players scored in double figures as the Tigers rolled over the Knights in Buena Vista.
Ryan Clements and Davidson Hubbard each scored 13 points for the Tigers, who moved to 3-0. Isaiah Merchant scored a game-high 23 points for the Knights (2-2).
Women
No. 25 Virginia Tech 85, Coppin State 32: Elizabeth Kitley piled up 13 points, 13 boards and four blocks as the Hokies crushed the visiting Eagles in Blacksburg.
Aisha Sheppard scored a game-high 17 points for Tech (4-0), making 4 of 7 3-pointers. The Hokies held the Eagles (2-2) to 19.6% shooting.
UCF 59, Virginia 38: The Cavaliers struggled from the field and couldn’t snatch their first victory of the season against the visiting Knights.
Camryn Taylor led UVA (0-3) with 10 points. The Cavs shot 31.82% from the field and 40% from the free throw line. Tay Sanders paced UCF (2-1) with 15 points.
VCU 66, N.C. Central 37: Janika Griffith-Wallace stuffed the stat sheet at the Siegel Center, totaling 16 points, five rebounds, five steals, four blocks and four assists, and the Rams cruised past the visiting Eagles for their first win of the year.
Sarah Te-Biasu added 14 points and Taya Robinson (Huguenot) scored 12 for VCU (1-1). Chloe Bloom had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Tianna Carter led N.C. Central (0-3) with 10 points.
Southern Virginia 54, Virginia State 51: Kaaliya Williams recorded a double-double, but the Trojans couldn’t earn their first victory of the season, falling to the visiting Knights in Ettrick.
Williams totaled 11 points and 12 rebounds for VSU (0-3). Courtney McKrola tallied 15 points for Southern Virginia (2-2).
Randolph-Macon 62, Shenandoah 52: Catherine Kagey came off the bench to tally 13 points, 13 rebounds and three assists, and the Yellow Jackets took down the Hornets in an ODAC matchup in Winchester.
Fellow reserve Juliana Park added 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting for Randolph-Macon (2-0, 1-0 ODAC). Olivia Weinel scored 14 points for Shenandoah (2-1, 0-1).