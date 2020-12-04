College basketball roundup: James Madison men halt activities after player tests positive

The Spartans (4-0) were coming off a road win over No. 6 Duke earlier this week.

The Titans (0-1) led by 5 points midway through the second half of a closely contested game with 10 lead changes and nine ties. Detroit Mercy’s last win over a Top 10 team on the road was in 1979 at Marquette with future NBA players, including Earl Cureton and the late Terry Duerod.

Detroit, playing its first game after canceling its original opener vs. Richmond, was led by Antoine Davis, who scored 24 points on 10-of-26 shooting while playing for his father, former Indiana coach Mike Davis.

Michigan State’s Gabe Brown scored 16 points, Aaron Henry had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 9 Creighton 93, Kennesaw State 58: Marcus Zegarowski and Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 14 points apiece to lead the host Bluejays to a rout of the Owls (2-2). Zegarowski, the Big East preseason player of the year, also had four rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Bluejays (3-0).

