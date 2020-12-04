College basketball roundup: James Madison men halt activities after player tests positive

A player within the James Madison men’s basketball program has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the Dukes to halt team activities and cancel their Saturday matchup against Maryland in Harrisonburg.
The school got the positive test result on Friday. A second test was conducted and also came back positive.
Louisville, Syracuse and Albany are among the other schools to announce a shutdown of team activities on Friday.
Four state men’s hoops teams — No. 19 Richmond, William & Mary, George Mason and James Madison — are now sidelined because of COVID-19 protocol.
George Mason’s earlier shutdown canceled a Dec. 12 game with JMU, and the Dukes announced a replacement game with Coppin State on Dec. 10 before their own positive test was revealed. That game and their Monday game against Old Dominion are now in flux.
Maryland has now had games canceled by both James Madison and George Mason. On Friday, the Terrapins beat Saint Peters 90-54 in a replacement for the Patriots.
Men’s games
No. 8 Michigan State 83, Detroit Mercy 76: Rocket Watts scored a career-high 23 points and the eighth-ranked Spartans overcame a slow start to avoid an upset against the Titans.
The Spartans (4-0) were coming off a road win over No. 6 Duke earlier this week.
The Titans (0-1) led by 5 points midway through the second half of a closely contested game with 10 lead changes and nine ties. Detroit Mercy’s last win over a Top 10 team on the road was in 1979 at Marquette with future NBA players, including Earl Cureton and the late Terry Duerod.
Detroit, playing its first game after canceling its original opener vs. Richmond, was led by Antoine Davis, who scored 24 points on 10-of-26 shooting while playing for his father, former Indiana coach Mike Davis.
Michigan State’s Gabe Brown scored 16 points, Aaron Henry had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
No. 9 Creighton 93, Kennesaw State 58: Marcus Zegarowski and Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 14 points apiece to lead the host Bluejays to a rout of the Owls (2-2). Zegarowski, the Big East preseason player of the year, also had four rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Bluejays (3-0).
Women’s games
No. 10 Oregon 82, Colorado 53: Redshirt sophomore Nyara Sabally had 20 points and 10 rebounds in her first collegiate start and the Ducks set a school record for consecutive victories with 22, opening Pac-12 play with a romp over the Buffaloes (2-1, 0-1 Pac-12).
Oregon (3-0, 1-0) broke the mark set in 1978-79. The Ducks also set a school record with their 21st straight home victory, topping the mark set from 1998-2000.
Richmond 85, Gardner-Webb 73: Kate Klimkiewicz piled up 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting, and the Spiders took down the Bulldogs at the Robins Center. Claire Holt and Alex Parson (Monacan) added 14 points apiece for UR, and Siobhan Ryhan had 13.
Virginia Tech 84, Appalachian State 59: Elizabeth Kitley racked up a game-high 30 points for the Hokies (4-0). Aisha Sheppard added 18 for Virginia Tech, which claimed its 59th straight nonconference win at home.